Is cricket betting legal in the USA?

It’s quite a difficult question as there are various laws regarding sports betting and its legal status in many states across USA. States like New Jersey seems to be an exception as it allows online gambling but does not allow sports betting due to strict old laws. However, you can still place your bets on the game online and get away with it. The process certainly involves a lot of risk when it comes to online sports betting in the United States.

Is Online Sports Betting Illegal in the USA?

There have been various laws that make sport betting and online betting illegal in USA. The first law passed against betting was the Wire Act of 1961, which prohibits betting by telephones. But in this modern-day era, the law has lost its relevance it has never been used to penalize those involved in sports betting.

The second law, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was passed in the early 1990s. The law is quite limited as it elucidates which states could allow sports betting within its borders. Nevada, Delaware, Oregon and Montana are the American states which implement this law.

Online Betting in USA

Many rules and regulations in USA focus on companies. These online gambling sites tend to accept US players that reside outside the country. The might be located in Cuba, Caribbean and United Kingdom, where USA laws cannot be executed.

Many prominent betting websites use non.com domain names such as lv and eu. US government only controls and have jurisdiction over .com domains.

Financial constraints in online betting in USA

When it comes to online sports betting, the banking side of things can seriously hamper many players to go for online betting.

Unlawful Internet Gaming Enforcement Act (UIGEA)

In 2006, A bill was passed by American Congress which stated that Banks, Credit Unions and Thirty Party processors are banned from processing payments and transactions to offshore and illegal offshore betting companies and websites.

The big issue is that banks cannot work with such websites as it can result in payment delays which mean it might take weeks or months before a punter can take out his cash.

Conclusion

The bottom line – things are pretty muddy in the United States. And I’d bet they stay that way for a while.

You can still play online if you want. There’s no doubt about that.

You just need to understand and be okay with the risks. And you should always play with money you can afford to lose.