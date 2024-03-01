Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been an iconic figure in the NFL for nearly two decades. As fans well know, his career, marked by multiple Super Bowl victories, numerous accolades, and impressive stats, seems to make him a shoo-in to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“It’s humbling to have people say [my next stop is Canton], but I try not to think about it,” Roethlisberger told steelers.com. “That’s such a special, elite company to be in, elite place. If one day you’re lucky enough, blessed enough for them to call your name or them to come shake your hand and tell you that you’re in, it’s hard to think about it until then. People just talk about it. You just get humbled every time it’s brought up. I would feel incredibly blessed one day to be able to get there.”

But will he? The numbers, as they say, don’t lie.

The Hall of Fame Approval Process

How, exactly, can Big Ben join the ranks of greats like Jim Kelly, Peyton Manning, and Johnny Unitas? First of all, a player or coach has to be retired for at least five seasons before they can even be considered — which means Ben Roethlisberger has to wait until 2027 before he gets a shot. The Pro Football Hall of Fame uses a detailed nomination and selection process to elect eligible candidates. Anyone, including Hall of Fame selection committee members and fans, can nominate players, coaches, or other sports contributors. The committee consists of 17 at-large members and one representative from each pro football city (except for Los Angeles and New York; each gets two since each city supports two teams). At an annual meeting before the Super Bowl to elect new Hall of Fame members, the committee reviews the nominations. To make the cut, a finalist must receive at least 80% of the vote.

Ben Roethlisberger’s Career Highlights — Does He Have a Shot?

A fan favorite, game changer, and record breaker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s no doubt that Roethlisberger will garner more than a few supporters when the nominations come around in 2027. In fact, he’s already got a foothold in those hallowed halls.

On display in the Hall of Fame is the football he tossed in a 2014 game against the Baltimore Ravens in which he threw for six scores and a remarkable 340 yards for a 43-23 win — and setting an NFL record by becoming the first QB to have back-to-back six-touchdown games.

How did he get there?

Drafted in 2004 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger wasted no time making an impact. That year, he helped the Steelers become the first AFC team to rack up 15 wins in a regular season, securing his title as NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He led the team to two Super Bowl victories early in his career, taking the titles for the 2006 and 2009 games. Beyond the rings, statistical excellence is a hallmark of his career. He ranks among the all-time leaders in passing yards (64,088), completions (5,440), touchdowns (418), 500-plus-yard passing games (4), and game-winning drives (53).

Impact on the Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger’s impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise goes beyond statistics. A leader both on and off the field, he was the face of the team for 18 seasons. He created a football culture and legacy — not only for the team, but for the entire city of Pittsburgh — that will be tough to duplicate. How much weight does his influence on the success and culture of the Steelers carry in the Hall of Fame conversation? The intangibles — leadership qualities and the ability to elevate the play of his fellow teammates — are crucial factors.

“Leadership is something you earn, something you’re chosen for,” Roethlisberger acknowledged. “You can’t come in yelling, ‘I’m your leader.’ If it happens, it’s because the other guys respect you.”

His teammates wholeheartedly agree.

“I think he’s a great leader,” said wide receiver Plaxico Burress. “You don’t have to be a mouth kind of guy to lead. A lot of people lead in different ways by action, by the way they perform, and hard work, and different things of that nature. He’s a great leader.”

Teammate Santonio Holmes chimed in, “In all respect, he’s better than [Tom Brady and Peyton Manning] because of the attitude and the tenacity that he brings to the game more than any other quarterback.”

Consistency over a long career is another hallmark of Hall of Fame athletes. Roethlisberger’s ability to maintain a high level of play for his entire career is noteworthy. To be a quarterback of such a high caliber takes exceptional skill, and Roethlisberger says he owes it all to his Christian devotion. “[I] put my faith first,” he said at a recent Ignite Conference. “And because I was able to do that, it made everything else [easier]. As the trickle-down effect happens, everything else just became easier. Football became easier. Being a leader and a quarterback became easier.”

Is Big Ben a Hall of Famer? His statistical achievements are undoubtedly impressive, but it’s the combination of individual excellence, team success, and longevity that solidifies his standing as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. While the question of whether he’s a lock for the Hall of Fame remains subjective, one thing remains clear: Ben Roethlisberger’s impact on the game is undeniable, and his journey to Canton may soon become a reality.

Or, as a Steelers page online at Sports Illustrated put it, “Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s Hall of Fame Status in Question — C’mon.

“We’re really wondering when Pittsburgh Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger gets into the Hall of Fame?”