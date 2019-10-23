December is the time when all the golf fans will be in for a treat. It will be the start of the President cup that will be held at the Royal Melbourne Club in Victoria. The dates for the event are from 9th December to 15th December. This year it will be the 13th edition of the President Cup Golf tournament. It will be the 3rd time that Royal Melbourne Club will be the venue for the event.

Which are the best 5 options to watch the Presidents Cup Golf Live?

There is no dearth of golf fans all over the world who are eagerly waiting for the tournament. They are looking for various ways to watch the golf championship.

Well for the fans we have listed the best five best options to watch the President Cup 2019 live streaming online through official channels. Here goes the list.

1. CBS Sport: Official channel

CBS Sports is the official channel of the President Cup Golf 2019. It is a great channel to watch the event. The channel has been operating for many years and they provide the best streaming services.

The channel is certainly on the less expensive side and they have a free streaming plan as well. But the free streaming plan accompanies with ad breaks, hence our recommendation is to watch the tournament with the paid plans. The channel has a very good streaming quality. Moreover, you can watch the Presidents Cup 2019 live on the latest devices that are compatible to stream the CBS Sports channel.

2. Golf TV: – Official channel

Next up to watch the Presidents Cup 2019 golf championship, we have the Golf TV. If you don’t want to pay high costs then you can choose the Golf TV to watch the event. Golf TV also gives the option to watch the premium clips which another great feature.

Now talking about the compatibility of Golf TV, it is truly on the immaculate part. It is rather compatible with almost all the devices, be it the older ones and the newer ones are obviously compatible. They have indeed made huge inroads in this regard.

3. Foxtel: –

Next in line to watch the President Cup 2019 Golf Championship is the Foxtel TV. You can watch the event from anywhere in the world if you have Foxtel. Foxtel offers less expensive plans with as low as $29 per month. This channel provides loads of sports content to watch.

Foxtel has tried to improve the quality of streaming by installing the servers at various locations. This gives the viewers a better picture quality every time you watch the channel. You don’t have to worry about watching Foxtel be it on Android devices or on iOS devices, the channel is excellent to support both the devices. Finally, the channel gives a free trial period to test the quality and then decide to purchase the subscription.

4. Kayo Sports: –

Kayo Sports is another channel to watch the President Cup 2019 golf championship. Hardcore golf fans in Australia don’t have to look elsewhere to watch the event, they can always rely on Kayo sports to watch the event on this brilliant option.

The channel comes at an affordable price of just $35 per month and you will get a lot of channels and features which will enhance your viewing experience. The kayo sports have one of the best streaming quality so, you have nothing to worry about it. Also, the channel supports all the latest devices. You can get the DVR feature by paying an extra price and hence Australian fans can be rest assured, that this is the best bet to watch the President Cup 2019.

5. Sky Sports: –

Lastly, we have the Sky sports to watch the President Cup 2019 Golf Championship. This channel can benefit for fans in the UK, they can watch the live telecast of the entire event on the channel. The company has been functioning for more than 10 years now. They have carved their way into the streaming business. The channel is priced reasonably at $25 per month where they offer a lot of sports content.

Also, there are no worries regarding the streaming quality of the channel. Even more Sky sports is compatible with all the latest devices which makes it impeccably better.

How to watch the President Cup 2019 Golf Championship on Reddit?

Reddit is one of the best options to watch the President Cup 2019 Golf championship. It is a top of the line social media platform that is used for live streaming. To watch sports content on Reddit you don’t have to spend a single penny.

All you need is a fast internet connection and a compatible device. Then you have to create an account and search for the President Cup 2019 links in the subreddit section. Make sure you choose the relevant subreddits with intense searching and see which one is the best by clicking on various links. You can also make friends who have the same interest as you. Get the streaming links from them and save lots of money.