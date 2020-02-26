When someone hears the term “slot machine”, they immediately conjure images of one-armed bandits, spinning reels and huge jackpots. The simple yet seductive appeal of these machines is why most casinos attribute nearly 80% of their annual revenue to their banks of slots. This tactic is a bit of slot machine strategy on the part of Aussie casino online owners and managers.

For the player, slots are the ideal game. He doesn’t need to memorize any complicated rules or slot machine strategy, nor does he need any training in probability or statistics. Drop-in your money, pull the lever (or press the button), watch, wait and (hopefully) win! What could be easier?

But how to win at slots? Just because playing slots is easy doesn’t mean that you should ignore sound slots tips. Remember, it’s still your money. Even if you’re just looking for fun or a way to kill time, you should still play to win. The GamblingCity.com Guide to Slots will give you the tools you need to play your best, have fun and, with a little luck, walk away from the machine with a few extra bucks in your pocket.

Slots Machine Strategy #1—Selecting the Right Slot Machine

Now that you know how slot machines work and how they pay, the next question is, “Where do I find the best machines?” This is a crucial question when figuring out how to win at slots.

As mentioned earlier, many casinos will have signs trumpeting their jackpots and payout percentages. In most cases, the closer the machine is to the sign, the better the payout odds. Also, you can ask one of the slot change-persons and, in exchange for a nice gratuity, they can point out which machines have the best odds or more frequent payouts.

Another prime spot for loose machines is in any area that is highly visible, such as the raised carousels or high-traffic casino entrances and exits. Casinos want visitors to see winners, thus leading them to believe that they, too, can play and win.

Winning slots, however, won’t be found near the table games, especially at the end of a row. Many table players don’t appreciate the distraction of the noisy, flashing slots, so they don’t get much traffic.

Another slot graveyard is any space near elevators, buffet lines or box offices. These machines are parked in these areas to pick up stray players waiting for something better to do. This rule applies especially to non-casino slot machines found in places such as airports, bars and gas stations.

Slot Machine Strategy #2—How to Get the Most Out of Slot Machines

At this point, you’ve found the perfect machine and you’re ready to play. If you really want to get the most out of your slot machine strategy, you’ll need one more thing: your casino slot club card. You can sign up for your free card at the casino guest relations desk. When you insert the card into the machine, the casino’s computers track your statistics, such as average bet per spin and time per session.

Although using the card doesn’t change your odds or payouts, it does enable you to receive to add points to your account that can be redeemed for free gifts, or “comps”. Casinos use comps to reward players with everything from t-shirts to buffets to a night’s stay in their best suites. Ask the guest relations attendant about the best ways to earn these prizes. Some casinos have promotions where they offer double or triple slot points at certain times of the week, so take advantage of those where you can.

Now the fateful moment has arrived — you’ve inserted your slot card into the machine, you’re playing with “Max Credits” and you take another spin: Jackpot! You’ve hit the multi-million dollar jackpot! Your credit counter is spinning up faster than the national debt! Now you can buy that dream car, dream house and dream boat you’ve always wanted. You feel so lucky that you reach to take another spin.

Stop!

If you hit a jackpot, the first thing you should do (after you stop jumping for joy) is call a slot attendant. Most machines have a “Call Attendant” button; winners should press this button to insure that they receive their jackpot..

In the case of smaller winnings, the attendant will hand-pay the winner in cash. For bigger prizes, the attendant will help you fill out the paperwork so that you can receive your prize. In the case of payouts over $1200, you may have to fill out a W-2G tax form to report your windfall to Uncle Sam.

Even if you don’t hit the jackpot, you should always remember to cash out your remaining credits, especially if you’re winning. Once you’re “up” by a good margin, don’t keep playing; you’ll be giving your hard-spun profits back to the casino if you keep playing with your winnings.

Remember, the longer you play, the more the house’s mathematical advantage creeps into your bankroll. If you’re showing a good profit, cash out and put that money toward something fun as a reward for your smart decision. If you’re “down” from where you started, take a break, complain about your bad luck or the “stupid” machine and take your mind off your losing streak.

At GamblingCity.com, we hope you have fun, win lots of money and earn great comps wherever you play. Above all, play responsibly and only with money you can afford to lose. Employ the above winning slots tips to help you stay within your comfort zone and, ideally, turn a profit. Win at slots with us