Are you on par with the best? With 20,000 PGA golf instructors in the U.S., the competition is tough.

It takes more than skill and a good golf swing to teach someone how to play golf.

If you have the drive and the desire to become a golf instructor, there are some basic steps you need to take. We put together a guide to help you through the initial process!

Play the Game

One of the first steps to become a golf instructor is to know the in’s and out’s of the game.

From terminology to various swings– you need to be able to not only play the game but understand how it works. This comes with the territory the more you play and compete.

While you are not expected to play like the masters, you should be able to follow through with basic maneuvers. You should also be able to explain the difference between clubs, their uses, and other various equipment.

When you teach, you need to be able to communicate how to improve, how to work with an individual student’s needs and know how to break down information in a comprehensive way.

This kind of knowledge doesn’t happen in a short period of time. If you want to know how to become a golf instructor you should look into golf course management schools.

There, you will learn to teach golf and understand more about the industry as a whole. This kind of experience will give you an edge in the competitive job market.

Join the Professional Golfers’ Association

Although many businesses and courses may not advertise it, they want golfers who are part of the PGA or have gone through their certified training program.

By being part of the association, you join thousands of golfers around the U.S. who are doing their best to learn how to become a golf pro.

If you already have your golf instructor certification from somewhere else, becoming a member is still ideal for the job hunt and to make connections in the industry.

It will be easier for you to find instructors to shadow or assist while you further your education.

Work a Club or Pro-Shop

To gain some extra insight into the golf game, get a job at a local club or pro-shop.

You will be able to learn more about the various aspects of golf and will likely earn perks around the course. Practice your game, meet clientele, speak to instructors on staff and expand your resume.

As you take part in more activities you will not only become a better golfer but better at socializing and understanding the game.

Become a Golf Instructor

Your love of the game does not go unnoticed. Your passion for golf will show as an instructor.

If you take these steps to become a golf instructor you will succeed. The more effort you put into the game, the more experience and expertise you will gain.

