There were four sweeps in Major League Baseball over the weekend, but the one sweep with the most historical significance came in Miami, as for the first time since 1903, the Pittsburgh Pirates opened the season with a four game sweep on the road. Over the last four days, they have beaten the Miami Marlins 6-5, 7-2, 9-3, and 9-7.

Look back at the 1903 Pirates’s Opening Season Road Sweep

From April 16-19, 1903, the Pirates began the season with four straight wins in Cincinnati. The Pirates won by scores of 7-1, 9-2, 5-4, and 6-4 at the Palace of the Fans in Cincinnati, Ohio. Pittsburgh went on to win the National League pennant in 1903 with a record of 91 wins and 49 losses, and then lost in eight games to the Boston Americans in the World Series.

In Depth Look at the Pirates sweep of the Marlins at LoanDepot Park

In the first game of the series on Thursday, the Pirates needed 12 innings to beat the Marlins by a single run, 6-5. Second baseman Jared Triolo of Nashua, New Hampshire collected his first hit of the season after going 0-for-5 in the game at the plate, in the top of the 12th inning with a two-out single, which scored third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes of Tomball, Texas. Reliever Luis Ortiz of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic had the win, and Jose Hernandez of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic had the save.

In the second game of the series on Friday. the Pirates collected 10 hits in the 7-2 win. Hayes, first baseman Connor Joe of San Diego, California, and shortstop Oneil Cruz of Nizao, Dominican Republic, all collected two hits, with reliever Ryder Ryan of Huntersville, North Carolina picking up the win, and Josh Fleming of Bridgeton, Missouri picking up the save.

In the third game of the series on Saturday, the Pirates got three hits from Joe, and 10 strikeouts from starting pitcher Jared Jones of Whittier, California, who was making his Major League Baseball debut. Then in the fourth game of the series on Sunday. the Pirates got a game-winning RBI in the top of the 10th inning from a sacrifice bunt off the bat of catcher Jason Delay of Plano, Texas which scored Cruz. Hunter Stratton of Bristol, Tennessee had the save.

