Although Soccer is a famous sport throughout the world, the United States has always prioritized other sports like Hockey, Baseball and Basketball, etc. Even though the past few decades have been less than impressive when it comes to Soccer in the United States, the future of the sport in the country looks increasingly promising.

US Men’s National Team

The US Men’s National Team failed to qualify for the most recent FIFA World Cup in 2018. It is one of the biggest events in the world of football, and missing out on such an important event does not bode well for any national team, let alone that of the United States. However, the failure to qualify for the FIFA 2018 World Cup has proved itself a blessing in disguise. It has shaken things up and made the US Soccer scene more active than ever.

One such example of this change comes in the form of Christian Pulisic playing for Chelsea FC, which is one of the best football clubs in the world. Even though the college soccer scene has been dwindling in recent years, it is the recruitments like these that give Soccer in the United States hope for the upcoming years.

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer in the United States has long faced the stigma of attracting players who are nearing retirement and looking for a convenient stage to play out their final games. The recruitment of star players such as David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Wayne Rooney, and David Villa, among others, has made the MLS one of the major players in the Soccer world.

Hiring star players from major European Football clubs has not only increased the audience numbers but also provided the much-needed stimulus to the ever-growing Soccer culture in the United States.

Homegrown Players

In recent years, the United States has introduced the Homegrown Player Rule, which means that the clubs can invest in their players from the moment they sign up during their youth. The clubs have also received the incentive of signing players from their academies. These policy changes have seen a tremendous increase in the number of homegrown players who have gone on to hold spots on the official team rosters. Investing in young talent and letting them flourish on the Soccer field is just the kind of change that will continue to benefit the US Soccer scene in the coming years.

Future of the US Soccer

There is no doubt about the fact that US Soccer has the potential to grow in the future. It is not far-fetched to think that with the current scope of growth, the US teams and players will soon be able to play in the major leagues and European Clubs. Nonetheless, now is the best time to be a fan of this exciting sport to see all the changes it will go through in the coming years.