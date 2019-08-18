Meal replacement shakes intend to provide you with the nutrition of a full meal. There are various types of meal replacement shakes, some come in the form of powder (to be mixed with water or milk) while others come prepared in a can or bottle.

Weight loss is not at all easy. Diet plays an important role in weight loss. And, unlike most of the things in life, weight loss only works if you work it out. Most of the people plan to go on a diet every day and end up eating their favorite fast food every alternate day.

In order to lose weight, you must have some preparation. Weight loss is a combination of diet and work-out. Diet contributes to 80% of weight loss journey. The best thing about meal replacement shakes is that they provide all the required nutrients. IdealShake is one of the best shakes of the year, it contains around 200-400 calories and a good amount of protein, essential vitamins and minerals.

Soylent is also a popular option, preferred by most of the nutritionist themselves. Body nutrition is yet another preferred choice of dietitians. The best part about Soylent, Body nutrition, and Ideal shake is that they are perfect even when you’re traveling, these meal replacement shakes will prevent you from eating too many calories outside. As a result, your weight loss journey won’t be affected. These ready to drink shakes won’t even require any cooking effort from your side and also saves time.

Does Meal Replacement Shake Really Work?

Yes, meal replacement shakes actually work. They contain enough calories and nutrients to replace your meal. However, depending on the type and brand of meal replacement shake their nutrient compositions and ingredients may vary.

They help you avoid Unhealthy Meals

These shakes are not only convenient but also portable. They also help in controlling your urge to eat unhealthy meals aka fast foods. Preparing healthy meals can be time taking and sometimes you won’t have enough ingredients to prepare a healthy meal.

Most of the people when in a hurry prefer processed food or fast food as it takes very less time to prepare and of course are much tastier than healthy foods. However, these processed foods can seriously hamper your weight loss goals.

Meal replacement shakes are convenient and easy to drink on-the-go. Full of nutrients they are the best alternative to unhealthy fast foods and a replacement of healthy meals. Even if you have a busy schedule, these ready-made shakes are best for losing weight.

Can Meal Replacement Shakes Help You Lose Weight?

The primary goal of a meal replacement shake is to provide you with all the nutrients packed in a complete meal. Usually, when you reduce your daily calorie intake, it is difficult to fill the nutrient gap.

These shakes are intended to provide enough protein, fiber, carbohydrates, and essential vitamins and minerals. They can be the best choice when your goal is to lose weight.

Does Meal Replacement Shakes Help You Lose Weight Faster?

Meal replacement shakes may help you lose weight faster. The key to losing weight is reducing calorie intake while retaining the nutrients. And, this is exactly what meal replacement shakes do.

Several research and studies show that replacing one or two meals every day with a meal replacement shake might speed up the weight loss. However, make sure that the shake you choose is filled with enough nutrients. It even saves your time you need to prepare a healthy meal.

Not All Meal Replacement Shakes are the Same

Some are high in protein and some are high in vitamins and minerals. Higher protein shakes are more filling and can prevent you from eating too many calories throughout the day.

High protein meal replacement shakes prevent food cravings especially late at night. This is why you must choose a meal replacement shake that is low in sugar and high in protein.

Conclusion

Meal replacement shakes are the best alternative to unhealthy fast foods. Already prepared meal replacement shakes save your time that you would be spending in preparing healthy meals and are more nutritious. You can always carry a meal replacement shake while traveling in order to prevent yourself from eating unhealthy foods and maintain your weight loss goal. Remember, weight loss is all about what you eat. So, always plan your meal ahead of it.