Major League Soccer (MLS) recently announced the lineup of 175 players who qualified for selection in the MLS SuperDraft 2021. Continuing the tradition of previous years, the SuperDraft will be held in January, but owing to the current pandemic restrictions, it will be a virtual event.

Top Selections

Among the favorite frontrunners is Daniel Pereira from Virginia Tech Hokies. The Venezuelan midfielder is expected to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Pereira started all the games for Virginia Tech Hokies throughout the two seasons. He is expected to be one of the top picks for the 2021 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

Calvin Harris from Wake Forest University Demon Deacons is the second favorite pick for this year’s SuperDraft. The English Forward player is expected to participate in the ACC as well. Calvin Harris ended his 2019 freshman year with twenty-three appearances and the honor of being selected to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman Team.

Philip Mayaka, the sophomore Kenyan Midfielder from Clemson Tigers is among the top prospects for this season. During his 2019 freshman year, Philip started twenty matches, scored two goals, and contributed eight assists. During his sophomore year, he continued his streak of Soccer excellence, managing to win the ACC Freshman of the Year Award and being selected as the semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. He was signed to Generation Adidas on January 14, 2021.

What To Expect

The event is expected to live-stream on the MLS website, official MLS smartphone app, and major social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The 175 players considered eligible for this year’s draft are college seniors and players who are signed to Generation Adidas. The list also includes players who have forgone their college eligibility due to recruitment in a domestic soccer league.

After the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, some players, including the Generation Adidas signees, will join their selected Major League Soccer clubs. Select players might continue to play for their respective college teams before joining their MLS teams in May.

For this year’s draft, Austin FC has the top pick for the young soccer talent. As it stands, Austin FC could very well sign one of the top three soccer talents mentioned above.

The format of the SuperDraft remains the same as before. The expansion teams get the top pick. Since Austin FC is an expansion team, it has been announced that they will get to choose first. Similarly, the Major League Soccer Cup winners will get the final selection, following the losers of the Cup who will get the penultimate one.