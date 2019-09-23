Online gambling is a topic that sets most countries and their legislature on edge. Most countries don’t know what to do with online gambling, or the kasino, as it is known in Finland. In Finland they have done what many countries have been unable to do, and that is having it be completely unregulated. Finland is on the opposite end of the spectrum from France and Denmark and even surpasses the United Kingdom in its liberal laws.

The Finland Kasino

Many people look at the United Kingdom as the ideal when it comes to online gambling, but many people think that they way that Finland handles the kasino makes more sense. Why not just allow for people to go out and do what they want to do when using the net and not worry about it?

It is really difficult for a government to control what their citizens are doing when they are using the web and when you ban something that is on the computer it is very difficult to control. Many countries are learning that is costs more to prohibit the uudetkasinot.com casino than it does to allow it to go on completely legally.

Finland has found that its citizens enjoy the kasino and they don’t see any reason for it to stop being in existence. Finns are known to spend more than 50 million annually on the casino, and yet some studies suggest that they have lower incidents of gambling addictions than some other countries where gambling on net is not allowed at all.

Having legal access to the kasino makes a lot of people much less likely to over indulge because they know that it is there when they want to play and they don’t have to break the law to play either!

While Finland has let things go completely unregulated until now, there has been some noise made about them charging some sort of casino tax. No one knows for sure how this will work exactly, but many other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Italy actually charge casinos a 3% tax and they are able to make millions each year off of the casino.

This makes sense as it will allow the Finns to pump money back into their government and into their economy while the people do what they are going to do.

Many people wonder why it took Finland so long to figure out that they could actually make money on their unregulated casino laws. They could have been making a lot of money all along, but they were happy just to be hands off and not have all of the headaches that other countries have in regards to their gambling laws, bans, and prohibited game play.