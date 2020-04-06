As you can read on Desert Online Casino Egypt, “Sports betting is becoming a massive industry around the world – each year, billions of dollars exchange hands through bets on football, baseball, and basketball.” It’s hard to disagree with that, as sports betting is one of the most profitable businesses worldwide.

Nowadays, you can bet on almost anything – it doesn’t even have to be a real sport, as long as there is someone to take the bet, you are good. However, this makes a decision on what sport to bet on a lot more challenging.

To help you and others in this decision, we created a small guide on which sports are the best to bet on in 2020. So, without any further ado, let’s get to it.

Football

What’s a better way of starting the list than the most popular sport in the world? For the last few decades, football has been one of the most successful ways of bringing people together, as they forget about the differences between them and unite to support their favorite teams and players.

When it comes to sports betting, there are three types of people. The first type, bets during significant events, such as the World Cup or Euro. The second type bets every time their team plays a game. Finally, there is a third type – people who bet only when they are sure of the outcome.

Tennis

With each passing day, tennis is getting more and more popular among punters. There could be several reasons for that. First of all, there is a tennis match almost every day, which means many opportunities to place successful bets. Also, tennis is a pretty predictable sport, especially if you have big names in the industry playing against less-known figures.

Finally, the thing that probably attracts people the most is live betting. What does it mean? It means that you can place a bet even after a match starts. This is a great way of seeing how the player is doing before betting, as even people with big names can have a bad day.

Boxing

Just like tennis, boxing is another newbie in the sports betting industry. You might think that it wouldn’t be a good sport to bet on, as there are several ways in which a match could end. However, nothing could be more wrong.

Since a match between two boxers usually lasts around 10 to 12 rounds, you have plenty of options when it comes to what to bet on, as you can bet on each of them being the deciding one. It’s the unpredictability of this sport that attracts people the most.

Horse Racing

If there is one sport that could be considered as an OG when it comes to sports betting, then it would definitely be horse racing. For several centuries now, people gather at the horse racing tracks to see which horse will be declared as a winner.

Horse racing and betting are so deeply connected that it’s hard to imagine going to a race, and not put at least a few dollars down for one of the horses.

Basketball

Despite it being a difficult sport to bet on without proper research, basketball is also one of the best sports for that. No matter on which continent you live (apart from Antarctica), there is bound to be at least one basketball tournament.

You might ask – why is it so popular? Well, punters like it because of the dynamic gameplay, competitive odds, and the bonuses dedicated especially for basketball betting fans.

Golf

Golf is an ideal choice for those punters who are betting to feel the excitement of the unpredictable. In a golf championship, you have 78 players competing against each other, which means that almost anything can happen. Golf gives you the opportunity to bet not only on which player is going to win, but also whether there will be a hole-in-one, or what will be the winning margin.

There are many tours on which you can bet, however, the most popular are probably the PGA and the European tours.

Final Thoughts

There are so many sports which you can bet on that choosing one can be extremely difficult. However, we hope that after reading this, your decision might become at least slightly easier. Good Luck!