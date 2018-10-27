Every club tries to improve its team performance; therefore, every club tries to sign contracts with well-performing players to compete well in the premier league. Every summer, a large sum of money are exchanged as top football clubs vie for best players. A player is always interested to be a key player in the team and to be recognised among the first team to exploit its full potential and to able to attract higher market value. With the emergence of online casinos, their influence has increased in the football industry through sponsorship as they try to improve their brand and exposure to potential customers. It’s also a boost for the club as more money are added to their transfer or wage budget. English Premier League is currently the most entertaining league in the football industry and commands a very significant influence hence has increased due to the many fans interested in the league. Details can be found on this website.

Betting companies sponsorship in the English premier league

Online betting company’s support in the English premier has increased over the past few years, and this has contributed a lot as an essential part of their revenue apart from the club broadcast rights. Previously a wide range of industries including some breweries, banks and some companies were the primary sponsors of premier league but currently, online betting companies dominate the sponsorship in the premier league with nine teams in the premier league and fourteen teams in the championship.

Premier league clubs sponsored by betting firms include Burnley (LaBa360), Crystal Palace (ManBetx), West Ham (Betway), stoke city (Bet365), Fulham (Dafabet), Newcastle (fun88), Bournemouth (M88), Wolverhampton (W88) and Everton (Sportpesa)

Forms of sponsorship

Sponsorship ranges from the players uniform to the apparel brands on the premier league pitches. Betting companies are mostly interested in shirt sponsor where the league club features the betting company in front of their shirts to improve the brand image of the company to the fans. Betting companies have offered about 47.3 million us dollars at shirt sponsorship this season.2016/2017 the season was the season with the highest number of shirt sponsorship.

Fans reaction to the sponsorship

Betting company’s support has improved the market share of the betting firm. However, in places like the UK, many fans do not like the involvement of betting firms in sponsorship. This situation is due to the material content to the children. Also, premier league rules exclude betting company’s participation on kits of underage. It requires teams to have separate sponsors for their kid’s attire, but this may not be of the kid’s impression.

Uniform of the premier league

Sponsors’ names usually dominated players uniforms and logos through which they can market their products or services they offer.2018/2019 Premier league season came with a new look as various clubs came with a new design in their kits, for example, Tottenham added at their team’s postal code and home coordinates on their white and navy blue with navy blue shorts to their home uniform. Chelsea came with their classic yellow kit for away matches. With the new premier league uniforms betting firm’s names and logos have dominated the team shirts

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes betting company also expressed interest in the premier league sponsorship and even in the FA since 2015, but their contract with FA terminated after the betting company allowed footballers to bet on the games and this compromised with the integrity of the football matches. However, the betting company renewed their sponsorship with the Scottish professional football for a further two years. To date, they still finance the Scottish Premiership.

Premier transfer

Every premier league coach is eyeing for the transfer window while they try to introduce new signings onto their squad as it attempts to improve its team to be able to compete in the premier league. Sponsorship deal amount may be used by the club to boost their squad from the side they feel there was weakness basing on the previous season performance of the team. Premier transfer windows usually open at the end of the season and in January where the window transfer period last for less than 31 days. Often, the transfer window in between seasons is the longest. Club stands only two options when securing players’ signature either by signing on a permanent basis or loan basis for an agreed time. Players signed by the club on loan within England will not be in a position to face their parent club unless otherwise.