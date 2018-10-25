The gate Churchill Down are open again for the horse lovers spreading $30 millions from the sky of Kentucky. This year Breeder’s Cup World Championship is marked for 2-3 November at Churchill Down, Kentucky. The 35th anniversary of the Breeders Cup is marked for Louisville. This 12 race event is open for betting from all over the world. Starting from the annual series Grade 1 $6 million race to $1 million Sprint, this championship is heaven for betters. Races like Classic, Mile, Dirt Mile, Longines Distaff will be the one to decide next world champion. Here is the one of the famous races Twinspire Sprint for which speed lovers like Mind Your Biscuits were waited for too long.

Twinspire Sprint

This 6 furlong Grade 1 race allows fastest male and female horses to show their speed in front of this world. Twinspire Sprint is open for 3+ years old horses spreading $2,000,000 in the Churchill Down. Last year Rockingham Ranch and David Bernsen’s Roy H were the hero’s spreading wisdom of joy down in Del Mar. The Kentucky-bred 6 years old Roy H marked his second victory in front of the 70,420 people enjoying the Grade 1 championship last year. Here are the listed beasts which have the biggest probability of winning this year’s Twinspire Sprint.

Imperial Hint:

Nobody knows that this 5 year old son of Imperialism will become the hero of the Grade 1 championship. It was also the first winning for the trainer Luis Carvajal Jr. Imperial Hint with lifetime earning of $ 1,402,655 in 18 lifetime starts with overall 12 winnings. His trainer Luis Carvajal has earned $3,973,280 in 1029 starts getting first 102 times in the whole career. Imperial with its outstanding performance has collected 28 Stakes Graded Points in this year. After giving outcome in Grade 1 like Vosburg S and Alfred G Vanderbilt H at Belmont Park and Saratoga, Imperial is trying its best to achieve Twinspire Sprint Stake.

Limousine Liberal:

Winning Twinspire Sprint division is very necessary for Limousine in his hometime. This 6-years old muscle runs for the Grade 1 first time at Churchill Down where it registered first winning of his life. Since today, this beast has collected a total of 6 victories in 8 starts at Kentucky ground. Trained by Ben Colebrook and owner Katherine Ball, this strong muscle set the track record for six furlongs at Ellis Park. His journey is not only limited to the Ellis Park, he also set record for 6 ½ furlongs distance race at Keeneland. Jockey Jose Ortiz is the man with second highest earning in North America while trainer Colebrook has recorded 175 firsts in total 1395 starts career. His overall earning is $8,439,709. Thus, there are chances this incredible runner will grab this times Twinspire.

Roy H:

Trained by Peter Miller, this fastest runner has marked 8 wins out of 21 starts. He has already stumbled viewers with its last year performance collecting Twinspire Sprint. This year again in Grade 1 Santa Anita Sprint championship, he showed a good performance finishing first. Roy H has total earning of $1,919,765. This year’s Grade 1 Bing Crosby and Dubai Golden Shaheen was also good for Roy H but he finished at 2 and 3. This year Roy lovers are again praying for his winning.

You will never know- what is going to happen? But, these thunderstorms are going to run this upcoming show soon. And, there will be the one who will emerge as a lucky coin for its bidders. I hope this year will be prosperous for you- if you are also a horse lover. 🙂