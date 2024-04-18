<!-- content --><span>In the <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-spurscast/id74198758?i=1000652798530">spurscast episode 741</a>, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Collin Reid to discuss the San Antonio Spurs’ final two games of the regular season, where the Spurs sit going into the draft lottery, and where the Spurs made some improvement this past season. They also discuss the season that Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson, Blake Wesley, and Malaki Branham had this season.</span>

The Final Two Games

The Spurs closed out their 2023-2024 regular season with an underdog win over the Denver Nuggets, and then a blowout against the Detroit Pistons.

During the Nuggets game, Victor Wembanyama had a scoring explosion in the third quarter, where he scored 17 points in a little under three minutes.

Spurs’ Position Going into Draft Lottery

By winning 22 games, the Spurs will head into the draft lottery with the 5th worst record. While the odds aren’t as good as having a bottom-3 record, Portland showed last year that just because you have the 5th worst record, you can still jump ahead into the Top-3 of the lottery.

The Spurs also have a chance of landing the Toronto Raptors’ first round pick in the lottery as well.

Role Players Discussion

Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson, Blake Wesley, and Malaki Branham’s seasons are discussed in the episode, and how each player fits on the team going forward.

The Math Game Improvement

Two of the areas where the Spurs made improvement in the math game, were closing the gap in 3-point scoring with their opponents, and free throw scoring.

Time Stamps

Last 2 Games 1:35

Heading into Lottery 8:10

Role Player Discussion 12:40

The Math Game Improvement 31:04

