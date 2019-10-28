Manchester United have a history of bringing through World Class players into their squad from a young age, but recently that has stagnated a tad, and despite the emergence of Marcus Rashford there hasn’t been a real talent to get excited about for a number of years or help leep selling Manchester United tickets. Every football lover knows which team is at the favorite list and there are a number of factors which are going to affect the performance very well.

That is all about to change. The Red Devils have a number of lively attackers coming through at the moment, all of which are good enough to play apart as early as this season. Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes and Dan James have all been heavily involved in pre-season with the latter signing from Swansea early on in this summer’s transfer window.

Dan James is an interesting one, he was excellent at Championship level and scored on his debut for the Welsh national side, but it’s completely different when doing it in the Premier League. It’ll be interesting to see if he can. Ryan Giggs said that James was the ‘fastest’ player that he’d ever seen. That says a lot when the Welsh man has worked with players such as Gareth Bale and Marcus Rashford.

Angel Gomes is one who has impressed massively in United’s lower-level sides. He is Portuguese and has a flair and goal-scoring technique that makes him one to watch in every game he plays. His God Father is Nani, the former Manchester United winger, so if he ever needs any advice on how to make it at the Red Devils he can just ask! This is another appealing factor, which can make many temas think that why they should deploy younger mates. Young people tend to ask because the are still doubtful of their work you can not deny their passion, but you can make them feel that they are still growing so they must ask for guidance this will minimize the risk of loss.

Greenwood has been simply sensational throughout pre-season for the senior side. He scored a well-taken goal against Tottenham in a pre-season friendly and never really looked back. With Manchester United in the Europa League this season, he’ll definitely get a chance in the first team, but it’s just whether he can take it, like Rashford did. He is a player that can get fans up intrigued or on the edge of their seats due to his ability to carry the ball with pace and trickery. Training with players such as Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba will only improve the youngster and it’s a good thing that the Norwegian boss hasn’t sent him out on loan. Fans already want the youngster in.

Let’s not forget about the young defender’s though. Axel Tuanzebe is very highly rated and after a successful loan spell at Aston Villa last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to name him amongst the substitutes for the game against Chelsea in the first weekend of the season. He is fast and strong, and able to cover a lot of ground for a defender, defensive attitude can help a soccrr or footbal team to enhance its strategies. He gave time to his time, his practice made him a shield for the goal. Goal keepers were also trying but because of the defense management the opponent team was not getting a goal. Again, like Greenwood due to the competition that the Red Devils will compete in, he’ll definitely get an opportunity this season.

Becoming a world-class player is a very tough thing to do. It’s almost impossible in the modern day to stay at a Premier League club when coming through the academy due to the amount of money that they are able to spend on big players. You could look at a player like Wan-Bissaka, he proves that Manchester United have got it right, spending big but on young players allowing the academy players to also have an opportunity in what is now a very young group of players.

