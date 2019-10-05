Was a star at Lille

The first reason is that well; he was a star last season. After a successful year, Pepe put himself on the radar with an incredible display in the French league with Lille coming 2nd to big-spenders Paris Saint-Germain. This has brought around a lot of interest in the winger, which has been well received by Lille who have cashed in on the financial bonus from this deal.

He performed expertly in the big games and showed a number of neat skills. His ability to be fluent in French will help him massively gel in a squad that has many French speakers. Unai Emery will be hoping he settles in quickly, which it’s looking like he will. He’s the type of player that will sell Arsenal tickets. He had been a favorite ever since and many teams were looking for opportunities to hire him, I will not be amazed if someone will tell me that the coaches and management pf a number of teams has decided to give way to such a champion. Because this is how it goes, you do not have to be a very wise analyzer if you want to understand this treatment. It is only because of his achievements and struggle.

He’ll be playing with a world-class strike force

The winger will be playing with a world-class strike force. He won’t have to do everything by himself which is a massive bonus for the Gunners. Having Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette up front will give the ex-Angers man superb support to keep scoring goals and getting assists. Pepe can play either behind the front man or on the wing making him a perfect attacker to be utilised across the forward line.

Mkhitaryan replacement

It’s fair to say the Armenian hasn’t quite lit up the Emirates during his time at the Gunners. Signing from Manchester United, the attacking midfielder come winger hasn’t been the most successful Arsenal player. He has had his moments, but compared to Alexis Sanchez who was part of the deal, he has not been good enough.

Pepe coming in can replace his goals, and then add to it. Same with assists. Mkhitaryan has not quite been the player he once was for Borussia Dortmund and Pepe is a massive step up for this Arsenal side. Woth his new playing strategies he is a new and significant addition to the team. He has been admired for his potential by the team members and this is what has boosted up his morals.

Exciting manager

He’ll be playing under a manager that wants his players to play with a sense of freedom whilst at the same time is looking to take Arsenal back to the good old days. After the depressing 4-1 defeat in the Europa League final, Emery and Arsenal decided to break the bank in the summer and in spending that much on one player shows a signal of intent of how things are going to be from now on at the Emirates. Pepe will be hoping to impress him as he has a number of challenges in terms of Arsenal youngsters with Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock breaking through who can push Pepe to the limit, and perform better.

Inspire rest of team (club-record signing)

As a player if a club-record signing doesn’t inspire you than nothing will. It was a huge transfer in terms of the club and the recent past and it should show the rest of the team what Arsenal are trying to do.

Signing Pepe will in the future, attract better players due to the club showing their ambition. It’s a massive transfer not just for the football club and getting Champions League football but for the players’ mentality and understanding what they’re trying to achieve.

