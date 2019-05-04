Every human being is supposed to sleep for at least 8 hours a night. Sleeping actually helps to relax your brain and body. However, unavoidable circumstances can cause you to remain awake throughout the night. If you live in a noisy neighborhood, especially near a highway or your partner is the snoring type, your sleep will obviously be distracted by the noise. When you allow the situation to persist for long, you will eventually be unable to concentrate at work and become vulnerable to certain health conditions such as heart attack and depression among others.

Fortunately, you can eliminate such noise by wearing earplugs when going to bed. Earplugs are basically tiny in size and they are also gentle on your ears. There are actually two categories of earplugs; reusable and disposable. Reusable plugs are highly recommended because they are economical in the long run. Disposable earplugs are commonly used during long flights. However, most people don’t know how to use these plugs. Here is a list of tips that can guide you when using them for the first time to improve sleep quality.

Wash your Hands

Majority of earplugs are either made from silicon or foam material. This helps in ensuring that they don’t irritate your ears. However, you can’t insert them without first compressing them. But before you do that, it’s important you first wash your hands with clean water and soap. This helps in ensuring that you don’t handle the plugs with dirty hands. The dirt from your hands might contain harmful bacteria and germs that might trigger an infection later. Keep in mind that ears are not easy to treat. You should therefore focus on preventing such occurrences in the first place because it’s easier than treating them.

Use Fingers to Compress Earplugs

Like mentioned at the beginning of the article, earplugs need to be compressed into a thin stick for them to be able to fit into your ears. Compressing only disfigures them temporarily because they are designed to be flexible. This means that they will return to their original size and shape once they are inside the ear canal. To get started, simply hold each plug with the tips of your fingers and roll it until it stretches to form a small stick.

Inserting the Plugs

For best results, it’s advisable you insert one plug at a time. Simply grab the earlobe then pull it upwards and backwards. This is known to cause the canal to open a little so that you can insert the plug without applying force. Insert the tip of the plug and push it gently until it sticks firmly into the canal. If the plug expands before you are done, you should try rotating it as you push inwards. However, you should be careful not to push it deeper into the canal because it can damage vital organs. In fact, you should ensure that more than a quarter of the plug is protruding outside the ear.

Removing the Ear Plugs

When the morning comes, you should you should pull out The Listening Stack ear plugs. The good thing is that the plugs allow you to hear slightly so that you can notice when your alarm rings. After removing them, it’s advisable you wash them with clean water to get rid of the wax that might have accumulated. You should also store them in an airtight container so that they don’t get exposed to dirt and other contaminants.