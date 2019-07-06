As a snowboarding newbie, you probably searched for that perfect snowboard thinking that’s all you need.

You’d be wrong.

There is some key snowboarding gear for beginners as well as other essential snowboarding accessories that can either make or break your first time on the slopes.

So if you don’t want to remember your first time snowboarding by that concussion you got, or your frostbitten pinky, keep on reading.

We’ll cover the top six snowboarding essentials you’ll need for a great snowboarding experience.

1. That Helmet Is No Joke

We weren’t kidding about that concussion.

According to the National Alpine Committee, concussions account for 62-66% of head injuries in winter sports.

Picking a good quality helmet will provide at least some basic protection for your head against concussions and other nasties like skull fractures.

In addition, pick a good beanie to wear under your helmet for some warmth, and thank us later.

2. Is It Gloves or Mittens?

Whichever style you dig more, getting some protection for your fragile fingers is key.

Mittens will allow your fingers to squish together for warmth, however, if you’re the type of person who needs to tie their snowboot laces every 15 minutes, then going for gloves will make the process of tying and retying your laces much easier.

Regardless of whether you’re a gloves-person or a mittens fanatic, make sure you pick a sturdy pair with solid waterproof qualities.

Because you’ll be in the snow for quite some time.

3. Goggles. Goggles. Goggles.

Not only do you need to protect your eyeballs from the snow and icy wind, but you also need to protect them from the reflected sunlight that is aiming straight for your retinas.

Depending on your area, sunlight exposure can be quite different from one place to another.

Our recommendation would be conducting some research or asking the help of a product specialist regarding which type of goggles would suit you —and your slopes— better.

There are multiple kinds, from a low light lens like amber or clear, or a bluebird winter day (that’s a very sunny day) when you’ll need a dark lens.

4. Jacket Considerations

It doesn’t matter if what you consider to be a beautiful jacket style is something that Elvis Presley might have worn. We won’t judge.

However, if the fit isn’t right, you’ll be too uncomfortable to stay on the slopes for long.

If it’s too tight, you won’t be able to have the complete range of limb movement that is essential for balance. But, if it is too loose, then be prepared to deal with snow in rather delicate places.

Buy a jacket that has enough space for you to wear a hoodie, and a wool or synthetic fabric base layer of clothing.

You can either go for the jackets that run a bit long, so it’ll block snow from getting into your jacket or down your snow pants.

Or, you can always pick a jacket that comes with a jacket-to-pant connection, which will enable you to connect your top and bottom pieces and completely prevent snow from getting anywhere near your skin.

5. The King of Snowboarding Accessories: The Hydration Pack

After panting and sweating half the water in your body, you’ll need to make sure that you’re replenishing your water levels and keeping hydrated.

Not only is it important for managing your thirst levels, but also for avoiding lactic acid buildup in your muscles.

Some of the best hydration packs for snowboarding can really decrease the risk of dehydration while you’re having fun on the slopes.

6. Stomp Pad for the Win

If you’re not a terribly well-balanced person, you need to get yourself a stomp pad.

They are great for helping you not fall or feel like you’ll hit the chair when you’re getting off the lift.

The idea behind them is creating a stable spot on your board so that you can put your foot down when you’re getting out of the lift. It also helps you glide with one foot out of your bindings.

Ready for the Slopes?

Now that you know the top six essential snowboarding accessories and gear, we can’t wait for you try them out!

And if you want to learn more, keep an eye out on our fitness section for more tips and tricks for winter sports and much more.