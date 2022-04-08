In the United States of America, the NFL has no equal in terms of popularity because football is worshipped in this part of the world. The NFL is not just a sport especially to the Americans, they actually see it as a tradition. The NFL is unlike other sports which are available all year round as it has a very short season, what is staggering however is that irrespective of how short the NFL season is, it generates more revenue than all other sports in the United States. It also makes our NFL computer picks the most popular picks. The Super Bowl championship match shows just how popular the NFL is because it is such a mega event. The Super Bowl match features the best musical acts in the world, and the most expensive TV commercials produced for that year. For example, one Super Bowl minute can run as high as $11 million.

The NFL consists of a total of 32 teams and each team commands a huge following in its state, but of course there are teams which are more popular than the others with a fanbase that extends way beyond their original states. The first thing to look at in order to determine the most popular clubs in the NFL is the stadium attendance because you get to see the fans in flesh supporting their team, this however does not paint the whole picture because stadiums have different capacities and the stats woul automatically favour teams with big stadiums. Statisticians employ several strategies in order for them to rank the teams in terms of their popularity, some of the strategies include tools that check TV viewership, google search results, social media and several other methods. This article seeks to list the 5 most popular NFL teams, which can always be added into a Parlay.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are an American professional football team. The name 49ers itself is historic because it was the team was named 49ers in honor of the men who came to California during the Gold Rush. The team is a San Francisco based football team which competes in the National Football League (NFL) as a member of the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) West division. The San Francisco 49ers were established 76 years ago in the All-American Football Conference (AAFC) in 1946. The 49ers are one of the most decorated NFL teams with five Super Bowl titles (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990, and 1995) and 7 National Football Conference (NFC) championships and 20 Division championships.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are an American football proffesional team which is based in the Greater Boston region. The Patriots compete in the American Football Conference (AFC) East division in the National Football League (NFL). The team was founded 61 years ago in the year 1959 and they are headquartered in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Their first competitive season came a year after their formation in 1960. The New England Patriots is one of the most succesful teams in the 21st century with 6 Super Bowl championships in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018. They have also won 11 conference championships and 22 Division championships. The arrival of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady in 2000 can be attributed to the change in fortunes for the Patriots because that is when they really became a force to be reckoned with.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles which is obviously from Philadelphia is a professional American football team which is simply known as Eagles. The Eagles are a member club of the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) East division in the National Football League (NFL). The Philadelphia Eagles franchise was established in 87 years ago in 1993 and it came as a replacement for Frankford Yellow Jackets which had been declared bankrupt. The Eagles won a total of 4 League championships including the Super Bowl championships 2017 (LII). They have also won 4 Conference championships and a total of 14 Division championships. The team which is nicknamed the Birds or the Iggles uses Midnight green, silver, black as their colours.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are a Washington based professional American football team which compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member club of the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) West division. The Seahawks are a 46 year old club which was established in 1976 as an expansion team. The Seahawks have won the Super Bowl only once in 2013, in addition to the Super Bowl, the Seahawks have also won 3 Conference championships in 2005, 2013, 2014 and 10 Division championships. The teams main colours are college navy, action green and wolf grey.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are an American professional football team. Steelers compete in the National Football League (NFL) and are a member club of the American Football Conference (AFC) North division. The franchise was established 87 years ago in 1933 and are the seventh-oldest franchise in the NFL. Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the NFL together with New England Patriots as they are tied with a total of 6 Super Bowl titles. The Steelers have also won eight AFC championships and a total of 23 Division championships.