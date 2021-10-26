Top UFC athletes may expect to make between 4-6 million each match, some fighters are more popular with the promotion and earn more money as a result. The popularity of UFC has grown tremendously, and more and more people are growing a passion for watching UFC on their television, this combat sport is also a popular choice for gamblers, due to the fact that you can wager on multiple selection throughout the course of the match, there is many possibilities for winning money, you can find fantastic odds, offers, promotions as well as a good welcome package on nonukcasino.site.

Nevertheless, within this article, we look into the three highest paid UFC fighters that have entered the cage,

Connor McGregor

McGregor is the highest-paid person UFC fighter ever, a seven-figure payment has been paid out to him in each of his previous five fights, making him unique among fighters.

In spite of having only fought three times since 2016, Conor McGregor has a massive lead in the UFC lightweight rankings. For his battle with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor earned $3 million from the UFC alone, according to Forbes. He was compensated to the tune of almost $50 million.

McGregor claims that he is expected to have made over $80 million from his fight with Donald Cerrone in 2020. In comparison to what Conor McGregor made from his Money Fight boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather, all of his earnings are extremely high.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib is the second highest-paid UFC figher, he is also a former heavyweight champion, The former lightweight champion is 29-0 overall and 13-0 in UFC fights.

His fights with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have netted him $8.68 million, the most of which has come from endorsement deals. More than $6,000,000 was made available for the taking in the fights versus McGregor and Poirier.

Anderson Silva

Following his knockout defeat to Uriah Hall in October, Anderson Silva announced his retirement from the UFC amid an outpouring of love and admiration from the entire mixed martial arts world. Anderson Silva is one of the UFC’s highest-paid stars despite his recent losing streak of five out of six fights.

The UFC’s Middleweight Titan made $66,000 in his first fight and a six-figure sum by his fourth fight. The UFC 208 battle against Derek Brunson was his highest-paying contest, earning him a total of $820,000.