Chelsea is a team that is hot in football right now. They are spoken amongst the likes of titans Manchester City and PSG as they are the only club out of the two to have a recent Champion’s League win. During the final, they looked confident and demonstrated all the qualities a winning club should have. They will be looking to continue this success into upcoming seasons and Thomas Tuchel will be using the transfer window to his advantage to boost his squad’s firepower. In the face of sensational signings from Manchester City and Manchester United, other clubs, including Chelsea, will be wondering how they can match these efforts.

For much of this year, Chelsea has been linked with the Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland as the club believes that he is the man to answer the problems they face. One only has to look at his statistics in the Bundesliga last season to understand the kind of player he is: clinical. Out of 27 starts, he scored 27 times and gained 6 assists, meaning that Haaland is someone who can create plentiful goalscoring opportunities. For Chelsea, who struggle on that front, finding someone like that would address the club’s biggest issue and allow them to compete on another level. Understandably, Dortmund won’t willingly sell arguably their best player, a notion that Chelsea has seemed to accommodate for.

Recently, it has emerged that the Blues have switched their interest in the Norwegian striker for Romelu Lukaku, who helped guide Inter Milan to domestic victory last season. The odds of Chelsea signing the Belgian stand at 1/14, clearly showing that Chelsea is the favourite. Lukaku is a player who is well known to the Premier League and Chelsea, as he has previously played for them before. This familiarity will prove critical as it is likely that he will settle in quickly and start providing goals as soon as possible. It should be noted that while Lukaku is not the most fanciful striker, he is very efficient as carries an impressible goalscoring record at every club he has been at. As an alternative to Haaland, the Blues could do worse.

Chelsea mega-rich owner Roman Abramovich has been reported to have given Tuchel a huge transfer budget this season in hopes of continuing their success from last year. Chelsea has already made their interest in centre back Jules Kounde clear, who plays for Sevilla. Though the Blues already have a solid defence, strengthening their squad depth and subsequent competition with Kounde can only be a good thing. Lukaku is the player that should really be focused on though. As it has become very likely that Haaland will stay at Dortmund, Chelsea will need to decide between using Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham or investing the money into getting a proven, quality striker.

Whether Chelsea continues their success from last season will depend on the signings made in this transfer window and of course the quality of those transfers too.