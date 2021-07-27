The recent British Grand Prix was certainly an eventful one at Silverstone. The track and spectators were covered in a heatwave, which further added to the great spectacle that took place. Sites like those here, were offering odds on the event and Lewis Hamilton went in as the general favourite, which was little surprise based on his success in the race in recent years. It also proved to be money well placed for those backing him, as he went onto win his eighth title at the track but there were still many winners and losers to take away from this exciting event.

The first winner to take away from the event is obviously Lewis Hamilton. After his collision at the start of the race, the Mercedes team thought he was set for a DNF. However, a red flag was put up and the repairs were able to take place. Hamilton was then able to improve and finally hunted down and surpassed the leader Charles Leclerc for the victory. It also meant a record equalling victory for Hamilton at the course. But with this result, a clear loser from the race is Max Verstappen. He had snatched the lead from Hamilton on the opening turn before they then collided early into the opening lap. It ended the race for Max, which will be difficult to take, as it also meant his lead was reduced in the championship.

Another winner to take away from the event is Charles Leclerc, who spent 49 laps at the front of the race, which you would not have thought possible prior to the start of the race. But this is what took place and it even appeared he was heading for the victory, before being overtaken later by eventual winner, Lewis Hamilton. This will push for forward now and pump him full of confidence, so a victory in a Grand Prix this season now appears likely, as this was also his first podium of the season. Then the final loser to note has to be Sergio Perez, who for a second year in succession at the track, was clearly one to forget. An early spin meant he was pushed way back in the field and following this he also failed to recover. It ultimately saw him finish out of the points in 16th position and he will now be looking to forget this race and build back for the next.