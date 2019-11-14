We are now ten games into the NBA season and we have seen feats of individual brilliance, surprise results and some former heavyweight franchises struggling. We look at the five key things we have learned this season so far.

Celtics Defying the Odds to Lead in The East

Boston are in red hot form right now and are on an 8-game winning streak after their Monday night victory over the Mavericks. They were not fancied to win the East before the season began and despite them currently leading the conference and being the in-form team, they are still underdogs to win the East, currently at +800, behind the likes of the Bucks, Raptors and the 76ers.

Lakers Proving Their NBA Championship Favorite Credentials

LA Lakers were always likely to do well this season with their star-studded roster of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Danny Green, but the proof is always in the pudding and a strong team on paper doesn’t always equal results on court. Lakers have put any doubts to bed with a Western Conference leading start and their results currently stands at 8-2.

Lakers are showing their worth in the West and it would be no surprise if the preseason favorites do indeed end up with the NBA silverware come the season’s end. Looking at the NBA betting predictions, many believe the Lakers Los Angeles rivals; The Clippers could be their biggest obstacle in their quest to win the NBA.

Golden State Warriors are in Big Trouble

You know that saying it never rains but it pours? Well I think that is the feelings of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr right now. Losing Kevin Durant was one thing but to sit at the bottom of the Western Conference and to currently be on a 4-game losing streak is another. To make matters worse, GSW are about to embark on arguably the two toughest games they could play at the moment, a Wednesday game against conference leading Los Angeles Lakers is followed by a Friday game against Boston Celtics, who, as already mentioned, are on an eight-game winning streak.

Doncic Could be a Surprise Candidate for MVP

Last season’s Rookie of The Year winner, Luka Doncic has the Mavericks looking like playoff contenders in the West. Doncic currently leads them in points (28.3), rebounds (10.3), assists (9.1) and steals (1.1). He’s already matched a record in the same game with Lebron James with both opponents registering triple-doubles.

Doncic is currently high up in the charts for scoring, assists and rebounding and this is likely to continue throughout the season and it’s worth bearing in mind that NBA award voters often lean toward a player who has had a breakout season and performed for a team that has overachieved and should Doncic keep performing and the Mavericks make the playoffs then there’s every chance this MVP longshot could be a serious contender.

Houston Rockets Shooting Back up the Standings After Slow Start

It’s been a bit of a strange start for the Rockets, after slumping to early season defeats to the Bucks, Nets and Heat which left them 3-3 for their opening six games. Since that defeat against Miami Heat, Rockets have embarked on a winning streak of 4 games (now 7-3) and perhaps the best news of all is star man James Harden is on fire, averaging 37.3 points per game through 10, the highest the league has seen in 50 years.

A true test of Houston’s Championship credentials will come in their next game as they face the LA Clippers and they will need Harden to be at his best again.