Having had a long year, FIFA had finally released 2020 final shortlist for The Best Men’s Player of the Year award, with some familiar names taking up space as usual nominees like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Mohamed Salah have all been included in this list.

Barcelona legendary figure Messi, who took the award home last year, is now leading the 11-man shortlist for the award, which has been set to be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards event to be held on December 17, while kingjohnnie casino will be taking the predictions for the event.

Placed second, Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski emerged as the favorite who could potentially dethrone the Argentina international, following his successful claim of the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award after helping his German team lift the 2019/20 Champions League title.

Reuniting with the Poland International on the list is former teammate Thiago Alcantara, who left the German club to sign for Liverpool in September after helping the club win the Champions League title.

Liverpool players are not left out as Senegal forward Sadio Mane, Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, and Holland defender Virgil van Dijk were all nominated to the shortlist.

Manchester City was not left out as their midfielder Kevin De Bruyne completes the list for Premier League players fighting for the prolific award. Spanish club Real Madrid makes the list with just one player, their captain Sergio Ramos, who was pivotal for the team as they secured their 34th La Liga trophy in the 2019/30 campaign.

Following an impressive campaign last season with Juventus, Ronaldo will be looking to clinch his third FIFA award and will be competing against Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who were close to winning the European title last season but could only succumb to a defeat at the hands Bayern in Lisbon, Portugal last season, in which best high roller casinos USA covered the odds on.

Followed after that is the final shortlist for Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, which was announced with Liverpool goalie Alisson Becker, Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, Bayern’s Manuel Neuer, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and PSG’s Keylor Navas all nominated for this list.

For the Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award shortlist, Hansi Flick (Bayern), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), and Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla) were all named alongside Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa for the award.

Bielsa’s name in this list is probably the most shocking, he is the most unexpected name to make the shortlist but considering his ability as a manager for Leeds both last season and this campaign so far, the Argentine has proved himself worthy to be included in this list.