For months now speculation has been rife of a welterweight showdown between former world champions, Danny Garcia and his namesake, Mikey. There’s no confirmation yet of the proposed bout, with rumours originally being August. But sources say sometime in October appears more likely, with the Staples Center in Los Angeles the arena of choice. Taking a punt on this particular bout will prove tricky, as currently both Danny Garcia v Mikey Garcia betting odds are dead-even, with the two boxers found at a price of 10/11. This is something that rarely happens in the market, so we are already anticipating the fight taking place, to see who will come out on-top.

For Mikey, the fight would be a massive step-up, as he’s predominantly fought in the lightweight division. He recently took on a welterweight clash against Errol Spence Jr and lost by unanimous decision. Elsewhere, Danny is established as a welterweight and has held numerous titles, more recently winning the vacant WBC Silver welterweight title with a technical knockout victory over Adrián Granados. Surely, he will have the edge? Here, we will take a look back at four of his greatest fights.

1. Danny Garcia v Adrián Granados

Where else to begin but with Garcia’s most recent bout on April 20th 2019. He went into the fight in shaky form, with two losses in his last three fights (including a defeat against Shawn Porter), whereas Granados was in slightly better form, with a record of two wins in his previous three bouts (the third was a ‘no contest’, after his opponent fell out of the ring).

While Granados made the first round competitive, ‘Swift’ was soon on-top. After dropping Granados twice in round two, Garcia continued to outpunch him for the rest of the fight – with the referee stepping in midway through round seven, much to the relief of Granados’ corner. Garcia’s power edge saw him outland Granados 125-32 and it proved to be a white-wash.

2. Danny Garcia v Robert Guerrero

With Floyd Mayweather Jr in retirement and after moving up from the light welterweight to welterweight divisions, Garcia was ready to challenge for a new title – the vacant WBC welterweight crown.

His opponent this time, Guerrero has previously lost to ‘Money’ Mayweather and was taking a second stab at winning the WBC welterweight title. The fight went the distance and the pair put on a great show for the 12,000+ in attendance. While Guerrero took the early rounds, from the sixth round, Garcia quickly came into his stride and with some clever movement, his usual power and better placement, he won by unanimous decision: 116-112, 116-112, 116-112.

3. Danny Garcia v Amir Khan

When Garcia took on Khan, the British boxer was the overwhelming favourite – and there was a lot at stake, with Garcia’s WBC and Khan’s WBA (Super) titles on the line. It was a battle for unification in the division.

As has often been the case with Garcia’s bouts, the American started slowly, with Khan the faster of the two in the early rounds. However, in round three, Garcia floored Khan and he could simply not recover. Garcia carried on with a flurry of attacks and luckily for ‘King’ Khan, he was saved by the bell.

He wasn’t so lucky in round four, however, with Garcia continuing to attack. After hitting the deck several times, the referee had to step in and call the bout off, awarding a technical knockout to ‘Swift’.

4. Danny Garcia v Erik Morales II

Garcia and Morales first met on March 24th 2012, when the vacant WBC light welterweight title was up for grabs. Garcia was victorious that day, by unanimous decision. Seven months after that bout, it was time for round two, this time, with more titles on the line.

There was much controversy in the lead-up to this one, with the Mexican twice testing positive for a banned substance, but the fight still went ahead. After Garcia proclaimed he had given his opponent far too much respect during their first meeting, he wasted no time in dispatching Morales this time around.

Garcia retained his WBC, WBA (Super) & The Ring titles, knocking out Morales in the fourth round with a power left hook – despite only landing 26% of his punches.