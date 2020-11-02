Gambling has for a long time been a social institution in the United Kingdom. With some justification, Brits are known the world over for their love betting as a form of entertainment. Many have tried to explain this passion as something to do with a unique part of the British psyche, but In reality, the British fascination with gambling is probably a result of some of the most relaxed gambling regulations of any jurisdiction in the world. This laid-back approach to gambling laws has led to a proliferation of online gambling providers based in the UK in the last few years.

We are commonly asked about the exact rules and regulations that apply to both gamblers and gambling providers. For this reason, we have decided to produce this article to serve as an informational resource for the rules and regulations on online gambling in the UK.

1. Minimum Gambling Age

The minimum legal age for gambling, both online and in person, is 18 years of age in the United Kingdom. This is in line with many other countries in Europe, but falls below the age that is required to gambling in the United States (21) and some other countries in Europe which have a higher minimum age.

When you sign up to an online casino or sports betting site, you will have to provide proof that you are over the legal gambling age.

2. Know Your Customer

Online gambling is subject to the same know your customer (KYC) guidelines as the UK financial services industry. Essentially, KYC requires gambling providers to obtain proof of certain details regarding their customers, including proof of identity, proof of residence in the UK and proof of age.

KYC is a response by the UK Gambling Commission to a perception that checks and balances on customers had previously been too lax and had provided a vehicle for fraud and money laundering. Today, you will often be asked to pass a verification process on sign up or when withdrawing funds.

3. Licensing

All online gambling providers in the UK are required to hold a licence in a recognised legal jurisdiction. While it is possible to obtain a license in the UK itself, it has become increasingly common for online casinos and sports betting sites to hold licenses in offshore jurisdictions like the Channel Islands, the Isle of Mann, Malta, Gibraltar and Curacao.

4. Self-Exclusion

The Gambling Commission has recently announced that all online gambling operators have to participate in the GAMSTOP self-exclusion scheme. GAMSTOP allows gamblers with problem habits to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating on gambling sites for a set period of time.

Whether you like casino gambling, betting on horses or eSports gambling, betting in the UK has never been more accessible. As long as you follow the rules, there is a whole world of fun out there just waiting for you to get involved!