Even if you do not watch UFC, you will have heard of Conor McGregor. The Irish fighter has made a name for himself by being one of the very best in the octagon and perhaps being the very best on microphone. McGregor’s last fight was on the 19th January with a forty second victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. It begs the question: what next for McGregor?

The Irishman is a loose cannon, so who knows what is next in store for him, as he could easily launch a non-UFC related venture. This could have totally nothing to do with combat sports if McGregor fancies an early retirement, but there is something about that man that does not want to seem to quit.

Manny Pacquiao

If the next thing he does is not in the UFC, then it could very possibly be a boxing fight against Manny Pacquiao and taking a look at the best betting sites you would think they believe it’s a real possibility. Neither fighters have any professional fights lined up and according to some sources, they have been negotiating for some time about a potential fight, meaning it could be organised relatively easily.

The fight makes sense for a few reasons, but if we are being realistic the main reason would be money. With Pacquiao being an aggressive boxer who goes at his opponent with everything he has, McGregor is the ideal opponent. It is a much better fight than against Mayweather on paper and would make both men millions.

The Pacquiao fight is a possibility, but McGregor has made some concrete plans. He announced on Twitter that he will be fighting Dustin Poirier in a martial art sparring match for charity. The Irishman will likely still be raring to go and deserves credit for putting his body on the line for charity.

It is true that McGregor’s Twitter is not always the most reliable source for news. He tweeted recently a poster of a fight between him and Pacquiao, suggesting that they were due to fight in the Middle East. Since then, the poster has been taken down after he was threatened with being sued for false information.

There are other fighters who McGregor may choose to go after as well. One of the most likely future opponents is Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal would be a fantastic opponent for McGregor, as they both like to compete in the same weight division, being natural lightweights. Many fans of UFC want Masvidal to be the Irishman’s opponent more than anyone else.

However, if there was competition for the spot of next fighter, Nate Diaz would certainly be up there. McGregor can sell pretty much any fight, but a third fight between these two rivals would sell itself. Both fighters have won one battle each, and even without any stakes such as a championship on the line, the whole world of fighting would stop to watch these two fight each other again.