Linebacker Raekwon McMillan is set and ready to explore his fourth National Football League season, and this time he won’t be representing the Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly traded the 24-year-old linebacker from Ohio to Las Vegas Raiders, according to reports. ESPN journalist Adam Schefter claims that the Raiders will be giving Miami a 2021 fourth-round pick and fifth-round selection to McMillan.

This is considered too small for a player on his fourth-year second-round pick, but what we were sure of was that the Miami Dolphins have no more plans regarding McMillan’s future in their team. The 2017 second-round pick has received critics on his deficiencies in pass defense, which doesn’t seem to quite match up with the Dolphins defense tactics

Miami Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores praised McMillan on Saturday right after their scrimmage at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Speaking about the player, he said via SI: “Obviously Raekwon is someone I have a lot of respect for.

“He’s a talented player. People are going to say what they want to say. He’s somebody I respect a lot. He’s a good football player. I think he’s going to have a long career, but there’s a lot of depth in that room.

“There’s, again, like a lot of decisions we make as an organization, there’s a lot of things that go into it that you’re not going to know about, and we’re not going to tell you. But in every decision we make, it’s in the best interests of the Miami Dolphins. I have a lot of respect for him. I wish him all the best. He’s a good kid.”

The 24-year-old linebacker 2019 campaign was quite an impressive finishing with a whooping 72 tackles, one pass defense, and three tackles for loss. This is impressive already considering the player had to spend most of 2018 recuperating from his knee injury, which sees him unavailable for his rookie campaign.

Advanced stats still had opposing quarterbacks with a passer rating of 100.8 against the linebacker. But still, it was better than the 146.2 figure he had in the 2018 season, which was filled with sidelines. McMillan finds it hard when it comes to coverage, any fan or spectator watching the Dolphins closely would’ve come to this conclusion as well.

Having had offseason additions like Kyle Van Noy, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Elandor Roberts, who have all been impressive so far, the Flores’ team are not lacking in the linebacker position this year.

McMillan was in the final season of his rookie contract and was also set to become a free agent next offseason, but the Dolphins had other plans.

This move serves as another blow to the Dolphins’ 2017 draft class as they now have none of the top three picks left in the team. Charles Harris, a first-round pick was the first to be traded to Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick before third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley followed in August.

Only two currently remains from the 2017 squad; fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux and seventh-round Isaiah Ford.