The National Hockey League (NHL) has been around for more than 100 years, and in that time, it has grown from a small-time league to one of the most popular professional sports leagues in North America. As its popularity has increased, so too have the opportunities for betting on NHL games. From moneylines to spreads, over/unders, and even prop bets, there is no shortage of ways to make wagers on NHL action.

Prop bets on online sports betting sites are increasingly becoming an integral part of the hockey betting landscape. They provide bettors with unique opportunities to cash in on their knowledge and expertise regarding specific players or teams. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best NHL prop bets available today, including player props such as goals scored or assists made by certain players, as well as team props like total points scored throughout the season. We’ll also cover how you can start making these types of wagers and what strategies you should use when placing them. So if you’re looking for an exciting way to add excitement to your NHL viewing experience, read on.

The Growth of the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL) has grown exponentially over the past century. From its humble beginnings as a small-time league in 1917 to its current status as one of the most popular professional sports leagues in North America, the NHL has experienced remarkable growth and reach. The NHL currently consists of 32 teams split across the United States and Canada. It’s estimated that 25 million people in North America alone watch either some or all of the regular season games each year.

In addition to being popular with viewers, the NHL is also known for being highly competitive, with teams continuously jockeying for playoff position year after year. This competition has led to an increase in player talent and skill level; as such, NHL players are often considered some of the best athletes in their respective countries. The league is also known for rewarding its players with lucrative contracts; this means that many professional hockey players can earn millions of dollars per year playing at a high level.

With so much money involved, it’s no surprise that the NHL attracts not only dedicated fans but also investors who help keep the league afloat financially by sponsoring teams, hosting special events, and investing in ice hockey arenas. This additional funding has enabled the NHL to expand into more markets across both countries and become even more visible on a global scale, thanks to increased media coverage from networks such as NBC.

The league continues to grow with new rules implemented every few years to ensure fair play between teams while continuing to add new teams into the mix, such as Vegas Golden Knights, which joined during 2017-18 season, and Seattle, which joined in 2020-21 season.

NHL Prop Bets

Prop bets are a popular form of betting on NHL games as they allow bettors to make predictions on a variety of outcomes. Some examples of NHL prop bets include:

• Player Props – Predicting how many goals or assists a certain player will record during the regular season or playoffs.

• Team Props – Betting on which team will score the most points during the regular season or win its division.

• Game Props – Making predictions on which players will get in fights, be ejected from games, or score shorthanded goals.

• Specialty Props – Placing wagers on events like whether an individual goal is scored and the type of goal it is (power play, shorthanded, etc.).

Prop betting on NHL games can be a great way to add some extra excitement to your viewing experience. It also allows bettors to use their knowledge and expertise about players or teams to make smart wagers and potentially earn some extra cash. However, as with any form of gambling, certain strategies should be adopted to ensure you’re making profitable bets over the long run.

Getting Started With Prop Bets

When getting started with prop bets on NHL games, it’s important that you understand how they work and what sites offer them. Most online sportsbooks offer various types of prop bets on NHL games, so take the time to explore what’s available before putting any money down. Be sure to read up on the terms and conditions of each bet, as well as any rules or restrictions that may apply.

Once you understand how prop bets work and have chosen a sportsbook to place your wagers with, it’s important to do some research before making your picks. Look at player stats, team records, and other relevant factors that could affect the outcome of a game or series. This will help ensure you make informed decisions when selecting which props to wager on.

In conclusion, prop betting on NHL games can offer an exciting way for fans to add some extra excitement and potentially earn some extra cash in the process.