Dallas Mavericks and its team will be leaving going home having suffered a crushing 4-2 defeat in their first round of the Playoffs. Although the team was sent packing, history was made by their prolific point guard, who was impressive throughout the series.

The Mavericks’ guard Luka Doncic, after a six-game thriller, became the first player in NBA history to average 30 points, 8 assists, and 8 board in his debut series. He didn’t just set history magically, he proved to be a constant threat to the Los Angeles Clippers’ defense all through the series. Having bagged 42 points in Game 1 against the Clippers, he set a new record for the most playoff points in a debut series.

In just his second year in the NBA, the former Real Madrid has been regarded as the next face of the NBA. And with talents come comparisons to other big leaders, he has been compared to the like of Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James with real money slots providing odds for another record-breaking season.

The Slovenian’s first playoff run will never be written off as it will naturally be included in the NBA records. He was able to average 31 points during the series; this is ranked sixth in the NBA record of debut series to date.

The 21-year-old performance in his first playoff series already lands on the same stage as the elites, well maybe not the same stage. More astonishing is his performance in the Game 6 series being compared to the legends like Kobe, Micha Jordan, and LeBron James in their first playoff games. What’s more, all three of them were not on par with the European guard.

For example, Kobe Bryant was only able to average 8.2 points in his first playoff run, Jordan was able to register 29.3 points in his first run, while James, being the highest of the three, registered 30.8 points per game in his first spell in the playoffs.

Ever since he arrived from Real Madrid, the 21-year-old point guard has only spent two years in the NBA. But still, he hasn’t given off the aura or performance of a rookie ever since. Instead, he had shown the Clippers his true worth, having signed him to the team with cash that would be regarded for second-best players.

The Mavericks’ playoff runs in the series this campaign only proved to be a stepping stone for Doncic following their exit. The Mavericks might have ventured into the second playoff round but the unavailability of Kristaps Porzingis for the first round reduced that possibility with choiceonlinecasino.com providing odds for the other team’s second round.

Speaking about Doncic, head coach Rick Carlisle said: “I expect that he’ll come back next year even better with something new in his game. The same way that [Larry] Bird and Magic [Johnson] and Jordan, all those great players did every summer.”

“We’re on the climb. We matched up with probably the most physical and talented team in the entire league. It was a difficult series, but it was the kind of experience we needed. There’s great optimism for the future.”