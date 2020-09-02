Having been linked with a move away from Italy since the past summer, Ciro Immobile has finally put to pen a renewed contract with his club Lazio, the contract is said to run from now till the summer of 2025, thus putting an end to all transfer rumors regarding him.

There have been several reports earlier, on the media, claiming clubs will attempt to sign the forward this summer. This report was in turn acknowledged by Immobile, who confirmed that there had been interested from Premier League club Newcastle United, right before the Saudi Arabian proposed takeover collapsed.

Several times over, the Italian forward had always confirmed to the media on his intentions to remain with the Serie A club before finally making his commitment to the club official in the contract deal that will see spend time with the club till he’s turned 35.

According to the report originating from Goal, the Serie A club sealed the deal intending to pay him €4 million per season in hopes for him to continually give his best to the club, of which he has been good at. This is deal might just see the Italy international hang his boots with the Serie A club in the future.

The Italian striker, doing what he does best, found the back of the net 36 times and created 8 minutes beating Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski to the European golden shoe.

The 30-year-old striker was pivotal in helping the Italian club secure a spot for themselves in the UEFA Champions League next season for the first time since 2007.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia via Goal, Immobile said: “It’s a new season with the Champions League and aiming to confirm our status in Serie A. We’re satisfied with the last four years under Simone Inzaghi, and although the lockdown did destabilize the squad, we got back on track pretty quickly.

“We haven’t changed much over the summer, as it has been a constant growth over the past few years for players, coaches, and club.

“Now we’ve got the Champions League and I know how tense one can get in the build-up to those big games. It’s going to be tough to handle three tournaments, but we are enthusiastic and don’t want to just be making a cameo in the Champions League. We’re there to have fun.”

Lazio was able to finish the 2019/20 campaign at the fourth position on the Serie A table with only five points away from the current champions Juventus, finishing behind runners-up Inter Milan and third-placed Atalanta, who was only leading then in terms of goal difference.

Looking forward to competing properly in the Serie A for the 2020/21 campaign, The Eagles have not been sitting around waiting for the opening of the campaign as they have confirmed the arrival of two new players to the Stadio Olimpico; midfielder Gonzalo Escalante and goalkeeper Pepe Reina. They seek to make their competition to fight in the Serie A much more stable.