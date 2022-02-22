Many popular gadgets may run on either electricity or natural gas. If you only have gas appliances or live in an all-electric home, you might be curious about how the other half lives. There are two fuel kinds to choose from when powering your home: electricity and gas. Both alternatives have benefits and drawbacks, but we know that most people are concerned with which is the most cost-effective. When choosing between electricity and gas plans, it is critical to consider the benefits and drawbacks first. We’ll look at the costs of both in New South Wales so you can make an informed decision about whether to go with an electricity or gas plan.

While gas energy has its advantages, it is not required to live a modern life; nonetheless, electricity is a need for the majority of families. The lights, air conditioner, and other appliances cannot be powered by gas energy. (Only electricity has the ability to) Only the furnace, water heater, range, oven, and clothes dryer may run on gas.

Which Plan Is Less Expensive?

Electricity plans are more expensive than gas plans for powering gas-compatible appliances if you solely consider operational costs.

Because gas is a more efficient heating fuel than electricity, deciding to use it is equivalent to making an environmentally responsible choice. Natural gas prices are generally competitive with electricity prices, however, they fluctuate frequently and vary widely by region.

You will need to obtain the rate from local utilities or energy retailers in order to determine the cost implications of choosing electric or gas appliances in your location. If you live in a place where electricity or natural gas is deregulated, there may be multiple firms providing different rates and programs, making this a time-consuming process. Econnex is here to assist you in making these comparisons in your area and finding the best option for you.

Gas can be purchased in two ways by homeowners. Natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas are the two types (LPG). Natural gas is obtained via the main gas distribution system, whereas liquefied petroleum gas is provided in big tanks that must be replaced on a regular basis.

Natural gas is the more frequent of the two alternatives in New South Wales. Although gas is extremely efficient and inexpensive, it has a restricted range of applications and is only appropriate for water heating, space heating, drying clothing, and cooking.

Electricity, on the other hand, has a wide range of uses and can be utilized for all of the above and more. The question then becomes whether it is economical to use simply electricity or both electricity and gas.

Operating Costs of Electricity

Customers will be charged per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity utilized, as well as a daily supply charge to cover the cost of delivering electricity to your home. The power rates you pay are determined by your state and distribution network. The following are the electricity usage rates for each state:

New South Wales: 23c/kWh

Queensland: 20c/kWh

Tasmania: 25c/kWh

Victoria: 20c/kWh

Western Australia: 29c/kWh

South Australia: 32c/kWh

Operating Costs of Natural Gas

Customers are charged based on the amount of natural gas consumed in megajoules (MJ). This is on top of the fixed daily supply charge, which ranges from 65 to 85 cents each day. This changes as well, depending on your state and distribution system. The following are typical gas consumption rates:

Victoria: 2.5c/MJ

Tasmania: 3.5c/MJ

New South Wales: 4c/MJ

South Australia: 4c/MJ

Queensland: 5c/MJ

Western Australia: 15c/MJ

You might be wondering which of these energy sources is safer, but both are safe as long as your home’s energy infrastructure is properly designed and functioning.