In the wake of the 2020/21 campaign slowly approaching several European clubs have been on the transfer market placing bids on one player or the other from another team, while have been signing new players to their team to strengthen up their team ahead of the upcoming season.

Being one of the top team in England, Manchester United are much more expected to bring in new players to the club considering their 2019/20 season’s struggle in both the league and European competition, with best online casino bringing out odds for a possibility this summer. And just as expected, they are currently making the headlines having been linked with several young talents all over Europe.

Although the Premier League giants have been linked with several centers forwards this summer, the latest linked-striker to make the headlines today is Patson Daka.

According to the report surging the media from The Sun, the Red Devils are keen and might just be ready to sign the 21-year-old striker from RB Salzburg following their failure to sign Erling Haaland, who moved to Borussia Dortmund during the winter transfer window early this year.

The report claims that Salzburg might have slapped a price tag costing over £20million for the young striker this summer.

Being in an impressive form for the Austrian club last season, the 21-year-old was pivotal for the Jesse Marsch’ team in lifting their domestic title.

Although the Austrian league might not be on par with the Premier League, he was able to bag up to 27 goals and further providing 12 assists in their title-winning season.

The Zambia international also represented his country in the U-20 African Cup of Nations, leading his national team to win the title back in 2017. Being pivotal in the tournament, he scored 4 goals and created one assist in five appearances. While he has only been featured in 18 games for the senior Zambia team, the youngster has only been able to score two goals due to being subbed-in in most time.

Daka was able to find the back of the net twice in 15 minutes in their latest friendly against Premier League champions Liverpool in the Red Bull Arena Salzburg that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Manchester United were not able to pick up a consistent form in the 2019/20 campaign till the restart happened. Ever since parting ways with Romelu Lukaku, who was in an impressive form for Inter Milan last season, the Red Devils are yet to find the potential player that could replace him at Old Trafford, of which online blackjack has predicted aa it would be hard to replace the Belgian.

In his stead, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been playing French winger Anthony Martial as a false nine all through, which in turn has proved Martial inconsistent throughout the season. This gives the reason that Manchester United are in dire need of a natural-born goalscoring player, someone who could net at least 20 goals in a Premier League season. Do this, the United team will see themselves fighting for the league title but failure will only see them lingering in the top four spots next season.