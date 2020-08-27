Whereas attending live sports events, watching games in sports bars, or gathering with friends to support your favorite team was the norm, months have gone by with little or no sport being played.

COVID-19 changed that, and even now that things are starting to return to some semblance of normality, teams play in empty stadiums and bars and restaurants remain closed in many areas.

A sporting nightmare

When the pandemic became a reality, and sports leagues and games were interrupted, people realized how serious the situation was. As gradual reopening is happening, several sporting codes are back in action, although not in the form you knew from the past.

According to pa online sports betting platforms, websites are experiencing increased traffic as more events occur. Pennsylvania has many licensed online casinos that offer sports betting, and the industry is growing as more people prefer to place bets online due to the coronavirus.

Here are the sports making a comeback in the second half of 2020:

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hosted one of the first post-coronavirus live sporting events, despite being one of the closest contact sporting codes. UFC 249 was a sealed event and open to pay-per-view audiences. According to an MMA fights tracker, the fight schedule is returning to normal, and the sport has attracted new fans and followers.

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR)

NASCAR is also making a comeback, although the days of stands filled with jostling spectators might not be back for years. While fans feel that a lot of the excitement is lost in translation when watching NASCAR on the screen, they are just happy the cars are back on the racetrack and giving them something to cheer about.

Major League Soccer (MLS)

One of the first sports to restart games was soccer, with European leagues taking the lead. MLS is back in action, with all games being played at one stadium and players under strict social distancing rules. Most teams in the league consented to send their players to Florida, where they stay in isolation, and play in one stadium, without any supporters.

Horse racing

A few horse racing tracks were able to stay open for some of the lockdowns, and the sport remains a firm favorite among bettors, according to online sports betting experts. Races are operating without spectators until authorities issue new directives.