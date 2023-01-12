Teerasil Dangda is a name that has become synonymous with Thai football in recent years. The striker, who currently plays for Thai League club BG Pathum United and captains the Thailand national team, has had a journey that has taken him from local clubs in Thailand to the international stage.

Dangda’s love for football began at a young age, as he started playing youth football for Assumption College Thonburi in 2003. He then moved on to play for various clubs in the Thai leagues, including:

Air Technical Training School in the Thai Division 1 League, where he made his senior debut and scored three goals in just six matches.

Raj Pracha, where became an important offensive player for the team, scoring nine goals in 18 games and assisting in an additional five goals during the campaign.

Muangthong United, where he helped the team win the Thai Division 1 League title by scoring seven goals and assisting in six more.

But it wasn’t just in Thailand where Dangda was making a name for himself. In 2007, he was given the opportunity to join Manchester City on a trial, and eventually signed with the club in November of that year. However, due to problems with his work permit, he was unable to play for the English club and returned to Thailand to play for Raj Pracha once again.

Follow his performances and stay updated on the latest football scores with “ผลบอลสด” (live football scores) at Buaksib Thailand.

Despite the setback, Dangda didn’t let it discourage him. In 2009, he returned to Muangthong United, where he would go on to have a highly successful career. He played for the club until 2019, scoring 117 goals in 270 appearances and winning numerous individual and team honors. Dangda also had loan stints with Spanish club Almería in 2014-2015 and Japanese club Sanfrecce Hiroshima in 2018.

In 2020, Dangda made the move to Japanese club Shimizu S-Pulse, where he played for one season before joining BG Pathum United in 2021. At both clubs, he has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer and a key player for his team.

But it’s not just at the club level where Dangda has made a name for himself. He has also represented Thailand at various youth levels, including the under-17, under-19, and under-23 teams. He made his senior national team debut in 2007 and has since made over 120 appearances, scoring over 60 goals.

As the captain of the Thailand national team, Dangda has played a crucial role in the team’s success in regional tournaments. He has helped lead Thailand to victory in the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2014 and 2016, and was also a key player in their runner-up finish in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Dangda’s journey from local clubs in Thailand to leading the national team is an inspiring one that demonstrates his hard work and dedication to the sport.