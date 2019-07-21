Cardarine, or GW-501516, came into the market, in 1992, courtesy of GlaxoSmithKline and Ligand Pharmaceuticals. Initially, pharmacologists developed it as a drug for curing metabolic and heart conditions. Later, the effectiveness of Cardarine in burning fat and increasing body metabolism would soon attract the attention of competitive athletes. While most people consider it a SARM, it is a PPAR-Delta receptor agonist. An in-depth Cardarine review will help us learn more about this fantastic compound.

What is Cardarine?

Cardarine mimics the behavior of SARMS, and the more reason bodybuilders and athletes use it. Chemical compounds in GW-501516 activates a protein (the PPAR-delta) which acts as a fatty acids sensor. PPAR stands for Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor. These sensors reside in your muscles. Once the protein becomes active, your body starts burning more fat.

In layman’s terms, when you take food or drinks that contain glucose, your body will not store it as fat. Instead, it will go towards reducing your muscle mass. PPAR proteins belong to a group of receptors in your body that help in expending energy when you are engaged in exercising or some physically challenging activity.

Cardarine Effects

Usage of Cardarine results in some incredible changes in the body. GW-501516 improves your cardiovascular performance. You experience increased stamina, and this makes you want to go further in your bodybuilding activity. The stamina improvement is drastic, plus the endurance will take you away. On the other hand, Endurobol (alternative name for Cardarine) burns body fat rapidly. By stacking it with SR-9009, you create nothing short of a machine that burns fat.

In a study conducted on mice, researchers found that Endurobol, in small doses, helped reduce tissue damage in blood arteries. Therefore, the drug can improve the overall performance of your blood vessels by repairing the damaged cells. At the same time, GW-501516 stimulates muscle growth. Name a bodybuilder who would not want to hear such good news. When chemical compounds in the drug activate the PPAR-Delta protein that we came across earlier, your body not only melts the fat but also stimulates muscle fibers. Eventually, your muscles grow.

Cardarine does not suppress your hormone system, meaning that there is no effect on your levels of testosterone. Also, the drug helps heals wounds that you may develop from injuries in the gym or sustained in other activities.

Cardarine Dosage

From one Cardarine review to the other, you will notice that the recommended dosage lies between 10mg to 20mg per day. However, there are exceptional cases of users that take doses of 30mg/day. Note that these are experienced people who have had a relationship with the drug for prolonged periods. As a beginner, the best piece of advice for you would be to stick to the lower dosage at the onset.

With a half-life of between 12-24 hours, GW-501516 requires a twice-a-day dosage. You could take it in the morning and evening. That way, your body remains stable, and you do not outstrip your Cardarine dosage requirements. On average, you should take the drug for around six to eight weeks. Always keep your SARMs dosage low while also sticking to a short cycle length. Once you have exhausted the cycle, discontinue the drug’s usage.

Start small by say having two dosages of 10mg each per day. Allow a duration of say 10 hours in between doses. As someone committed to losing weight, the best time to take Cardarine is one hour before your scheduled workout. Pursuing a ketogenic diet also produces excellent results.

Possible side effects

If you peruse through every Cardarine review posted on the internet, you will hardly come across any with a negative side effect. There are no known side effects other than rumors that it could cause cancer. Recent studies show that Cardarine is a cancer-prevention drug. It inhibits the growth of malignant cells in the breast, colon, and prostate gland.

Results from previous studies done on mice could, at times, cause fear or mislead potential Cardarine users. In the survey referred to, researchers administered about 55mg/day for 104 weeks. The dosage is way beyond (more than five times) what an average human uses. On the other hand, 104 weeks is such a long time. Therefore, you have nothing to fear when using GW-501516. By reading reviews, and keeping your workouts and diets in check, you can register positive results with the drug.

Where To Buy Cardarine Online

The question of where to buy Cardarine is an important one. You need to be extremely careful. Find a trusted and reliable supplier, one that you are sure supplies genuine product. I highly recommedn to check out trickortreatment.com for SARMs reviews. Also there are numerous suppliers online, but you must exercise due diligence by checking them out first. Moreover, your trainer or colleagues at the gym could come in handy. Find out where they source or sourced Cardarine from, that way, you stay away from quacks.