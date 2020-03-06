A few decades ago, it was almost impossible to think of students from two different corners of the world collaborating in real-time. Today, this is a reality.

Education has taken a giant leap, indeed. It has kept up with the advancements in technology. It is no longer necessary to sift through the libraries to excel in research. Students can delegate tasks and get an excellent academic paper from https://essaypro.com/ to ace their grades. The benefits are too many to turn a blind eye to.

As far as the future of education is concerned, the stride of change seems to be not rapid, yet steady.

In this article, let us take a look at how the current education models might be adapting to align with changes in the future.

Personalized Learning

The concept of providing personalized learning experiences is on the rise. It is already being tested in academic circles.

Harvard Education Redesign Lab has already initiated the By All Means program. The project is being successfully implemented in a few states of the US. Many aspects need to be addressed before it becomes a full-fledged curriculum change countrywide.

The idea encourages schools and colleges to do the following. They take into consideration the personal, social, and academic constraints experienced by students. This is done to strategize a learning method suitable for their circumstances.

This targeted and measured approach will bring important results. The idea is a deliberate professional and personal development of each learner.

Assessment Innovation

There is a grave concern regarding the over-testing of learners in the current educational system. Experts say that in the upcoming years, more schools will challengу the need for traditional assessments. They can shift to innovative methods.

Over the years, we have seen several such changes. These are shifts from exams to portfolios, and lately to technology-supported evaluation.

Adopting a personalized learning strategy is the right move to implementing the personalized assessment. There are developments of an integrated system. It will connect evaluations, curriculum, and intervention together. This will be done to give a comprehensive view of the student’s academic performance.

Student Data Privacy Will Take a Front Seat

Student data privacy measures will dominate at both state and local levels. Internet access is omnipresent now. Cyber-attacks and infringement on student privacy are becoming increasingly common too.

The educational institutions themselves are prevented from sharing students’ private information. At least, this is implied by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Still, schools are using cloud-based platforms that are always prone to security threats.

School districts would be required to do more thorough and effective checks on companies that work with student data. Instead of giving lecture-based training on lab securities, there is another focus. It is on including practical cyber training of school staff and raising awareness among students.

Innovative Technology Will Extend Outside Classrooms

Edtech is witnessing significant developments. Today, top schools can accommodate technologies such as AR, VR, and robotics. They all optimize the learning environment.

More advanced products will soon be common. They will be aided by machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Monitoring software helps schools analyze information. The issues at the core are cyberbullying and mental health. Such software is aimed at identifying risk, both online and offline.

Experiential Learning

The applications of VR and AR will help design brand-new systems. They will give students experiential learning that was not possible earlier.

This hands-on process will help learners experience academics extraordinarily. What currently exists as a mini-term model could turn into a regular course experience.

Schools could use this technology to advance their learning experiences. This goes beyond field trips and site visits.

The application is not limited to schools. It is also about simulating experiences across all fields of higher education. It is aimed at eliminating the gap between theory and practice.

The practice supported by research demonstrates the following. Experiential learning stimulates an individual’s ability to explain and understand a subject.

Peer-to-Peer Learning

Learning from peers has always been a favored practice. Yet, educational systems are beginning to accept it as a study practice in schools.

Many instructors are already experimenting with tutorials and mediums of tech-based instructions. They incline students to learn better.

Early in 2019, the European Commission conducted a successful workshop. It was focused on fostering peer-to-peer learning in entrepreneurship education.

Many educational apps are also leveraging the benefits of the same concept in different ways.

The Bottom Line: Innovations Will Continue

It is only possible to make predictions of the educational landscape. Every prognosis is based on existing technologies. However, its scope would be quite extensive with the breakthroughs to come.

The software can currently assess a student during an instructional process rather than after its completion. The parameters are adjusted in real-time.

Schools are turning into something more common to communities. The focus is on imparting education in every aspect.

They transform from a place where students go to learn traditional subjects. Institutions develop into immersive learning environments. There, both learners and tutors experiment with ideas.

There is still a myriad of wild imaginations that could actually manifest. To say the least, the future of education is not bleak at all.