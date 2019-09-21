This is a sponsored post. Now you can stream all Rugby World Cup matches live online here.

When we talk about Rugby, we talk about New Zealand. The reason? New Zealand is the team that has recorded the most number of World Cup wins. Their domination in the Rugby World rose recently, when they lifted two consecutive World Cup Trophies, both in 2011 and 2015. Couple that with their win in the first-ever Rugby World Cup tournament, the one held in 1987, this pushes their title count to three which is one more than Australia and South Africa.

New Zealand is the hot favorite to win the Rugby World Cup this year. Therefore, we suggest that you learn all there is to know about the amazing New Zealand team before you catch it in action during the Rugby World Cup 2019!

The Amazing Squad!

New Zealand is led by a fantastic squad which definitely has the potential to lift their third Rugby World Cup trophy in a row. The three players that we consider best are mentioned below:

Richie Mo’unga

Richie Mo’unga has guided the Crusaders to successive Super Rugby titles. He is a 25-year old with a cool head and superb vision. His all-round game management is just amazing, be it with his foot or hand. His rapid rise and consistency in form gave him command of a place in the starting line-up. He now accompanies Beauden Barret as dual playmaker. Both of them have become a double threat. This gives Mo’unga the chance to show the world how amazing he is.

Brodie Retallick

Brodie is widely regarded as the best lock in the world. However, he won’t be expected to play until at least the quarter-finals. He suffered an unfortunate shoulder dislocation against South Africa back in July. He made the World Cup squad though because of his fantastic quality, and the fact that he is expected to make a comeback in the middle of the tournament. This can help you understand just how vital he is for the All Blacks in their chances to win another World Cup trophy. When fit, he is the best in the world in his position. Although a gamble, he can prove to be an essential pillar of All Blacks another World Cup win.

Ardie Savea

Ardie Savea is among the best loose forwards in the world. He can single-handedly win a match on any given day. He is quick as an outside back, ruthless at the breakdown, and an explosive tackle-buster. He works like an engine that doesn’t know how to quit. He was a standout player in the Super Rugby this year. His season-long form is good news for the All Blacks as they are expected to use his potential to the fullest in their bid to win another World Cup trophy.

Ranking

New Zealand is currently among the best Rugby teams in the world. The team now ranks second on the table, and only recently was the holder of the top spot. The team has won the previous two World Cup trophies, and there are high chances that the All Blacks would lift another World Cup trophy in a row. The team already has the most number of Rugby trophies, and this domination is expected to continue in the upcoming tournament.

How to watch the All Blacks from anywhere?

The All Blacks look set to dominate yet another World Cup.