The Minnesota Twins have been part of Major League Baseball since the 1961 when the franchise moved to the Twin Cities from Washington, DC. Since that time, the Twins have won two World Series crowns, the first in 1987 and the second in 1991.

Since the Twins moved to Minnesota, they have featured some outstanding power hitters. Here is a look at the top four home run hitters in Twins history. Players are ranked solely on their performance in a Twins uniform. Longevity, dominance and impact on the franchise’s success are all taken into consideration.

Here are the top four home run hitters in Twins history:

4. Justin Morneau (2003-2013)

Morneau spent 11 seasons with the Twins and was a four-time All-Star at first base. His best season came in 2006 when he won the American League MVP Award after hitting a career-high 34 home runs and driving in 130 runs. Two years later, he was the runner up for AL MVP.

The native of Canada had five straight seasons with at least 20 home runs and hit 221 home runs in a Twins uniform. He became the first Twins player to hit more than 30 homers in back-to-back seasons in 20 years.

Morneau finished his career with brief stints with the Pirates, Rockies and White Sox. He finished his Major League career with 247 home runs.

3. Bob Allison (1961-1970)

Allison started his career with the Senators and remained a star after the team moved to the Twin Cities. His was a three-time All Star and had five straight seasons of 20-or-more home runs and six overall in his career.

In addition to his ability to hit the long ball, Allison was an excellent base runner despite not having elite speed. He even led the American League in triples with nine in 1959 and was named the AL Rookie-of-the-Year that season.

On May 17, 1963, Allison hit home runs in three-consecutive at bats in a game against the Indians. He was inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame after he retired.

Allison passed away at the age of 60 in 1995.

2. Kent Hrbek (1981-1994)

Hrbek was a lefthanded hitting first baseman who gave the Twins consistent power during the 1980s and into the early 90s. He spent his entire 14-year, Major League career with Minnesota.

His best season came in 1987 when he hit 34 home runs. That year, the Twins won their first World Series since moving to Minnesota. Hrbek hit a home run in both the 1987 and 1991 World Series.

In addition to his hitting prowess, Hrbek was an outstanding defensive first baseman. He finished his career with 293 home runs.

1. Harmon Killebrew (1961-1974)

Harmon Killebrew spent 21 seasons with the Senators/Twins franchise and was the greatest power hitter in franchise history. He played in 10 All-Star Games after the franchise moved to the Twin Cities and led the American League in home runs five times.

Killebrew’s best season came in 1969 when he hit 49 home runs and had 140 RBIs, both career highs. He won the AL MVP that season.

In his career, Killebrew hit 559 dingers in a Senators and Twins uniform. He hit .286 in the 1965 World Series when the Twins fell to the Dodgers in seven games.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1984.