People are already into digital and high-tech stuff rather than the manual and traditional devices because it is much easier to use and makes our lives even better. That is why it is important to determine what type of keyboard and mouse tray we should be considering. As to which is which, whether or not that platform is best, first you need to check what keyboard you are planning to use, what type of mouse you plan to use, the shape of your desk, and how much space exists where you plan to install it. This is what I meant in my previous article where you should be considering the adjustability, space, installation and dimensions.

It is evident nowadays that the world is moving towards a more ergonomic working environment for all of the right reasons! This keyboard and mouse tray features a gel wrist pad and can be raised or lowered to suit your needs. Easy tilt and swivel functions allow you to work in a more comfortable, healthy position. Doing so will help prevent workplace injuries that can occur from repetitive strain actions. Adjusting this keyboard tray is a breeze, so you can get back to working those that have deadlines.

A keyboard tray also known as a keyboard platform is one of those that is on the trend because your keyboard and mouse needs to be close to your body and should be low enough to allow your arms to rest comfortably at your side while typing and mousing. A keyboard tray helps keep your keyboard and mouse within your neutral reach zone – the area you can easily access when your upper arms are at rest beside your body, with your elbows bent. In addition to placing your keyboard, mouse, and keypad closer, most people should tilt their keyboard platform downward, away from the body. This is called a negative tilt, and this angle should be set somewhere from 11 to 15 degrees. All of the keyboard trays we offer are on height adjustable arms and offer tilt capabilities.

A standard keyboard platform is rectangular in shape and will fit most keyboards. If you are using a “natural” or wave-shaped keyboard, it may not fit a standard platform since most keyboards are 10 5/8″ deep and natural boards often are deeper. For a natural shaped keyboard, you will want a platform shaped to fit it. If you plan to use a keyboard with a numeric pad, you will need a wider platform, typically 25″ to 27″ wide, such as the UPLIFT Large Keyboard Tray or a Humanscale 500.

For those unfamiliar with the parts of a keyboard tray, the mechanism is the arm that controls the movement of your keyboard tray out from under your desk, as well as the height adjustment and tilt range once it’s extended out. It’s basically the part that attaches the tray platform your keyboard sits on to the track mounted underneath your desktop. An above-desk mechanism has a higher adjustment range above the track, meaning that you can actually place the keyboard tray higher than it would be sitting on your desktop.

Before you make your choice, make some time to measure the dimensions of your current mousepad and keyboard. That can help you get a better idea of how well your peripherals will fit on the tray. If the tray has an independent mouse platform, you'll want to ensure the dimensions are appropriate for your mouse pad. You may also want to look for a separate mouse tray, made to clip to the rail and slide in and out like your keyboard. You can also try an ergonomic and innovative desk sit stand converter with built in keyboard and mouse tray that will benefit you from workspace and comfortability.