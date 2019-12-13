Sports, arguably the most celebrated form of entertainment in the world. With records dating back to as early as 776 BC in Olympia, the showcasing of human athletics and competition remains as an integral event in society. This competitive activity through casual or organised participation provides an avenue to hone the skills of the participants while also giving enormous entertainment for spectators. The exhibition of physical feats added with human genius reflects the desire of an entire specie to evolve and constantly develop into a being which is better, stronger, faster, and smarter; all in the effort to remain on top of the food chain.

But what of it? Not everyone can be as fast as Usain Bolt, as graceful as Tiger Woods, or as athletic as Michael Jordan. Some just want to immerse themselves in relaxation. In their cozy homes drinking soda or eating pizza, enjoying the bliss in being a spectator of those mentioned above. Some even take it a notch higher, they earn dime a dozen while others play. How do they do it? Simple, they bet on the winning team.

Athletes play to win. However, for those who know how to bet on the winning team, they win while athletes play. It for this very reason that a good deal of people is into sports betting. In fact, betting on sports is so avidly enjoyed that it became an integral part of sports itself. Ranging from Football, Golf, Hockey, Boxing, and Baseball; there is a whole ton of avenue where one can place their bets in. Among all of them however, there remains the most iconic and sensational team sport – Basketball.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a men’s professional basketball league based in North America comprising of 30 teams competing against each other through regular game seasons. It is widely considered to be the premier men’s professional basketball league in the whole world. It may be American-made, but it is without a doubt the world’s game. What started as a recreational game between missionaries turned out to become a global commercial phenomenon. It monopolized basketball globally through marketing of stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan. Even non-basketball fans know those names just because of how famous and viral the sport is.

That being said, what is there to wait for? If you are not a fan then today you can start being one. Being an athlete or not does not matter, what matters for both is winning. Win your own kind of game. Be one in the successes of your basketball idols and earn money while basking in their glory. It is as easy as creating an account online then with a few clicks you are good to go. In the words of Slam Dunk sensation Vince Carter: “Everybody is different. Everybody has different styles. Just do it the way you know how”. Now then hotshot, go and win your own style. Be the star of your own game. Go NBA betting.