One of the biggest — if not the biggest — name in the online slot spectrum is Net Entertainment, otherwise known as NetEnt. Whenever a new slot/game comes out from these guys, people pay attention. Business is indeed booming for these guys since they release a new slot every couple of weeks it seems.

Butterfly Staxx 2

A follow-up to one of NetEnt’s most popular online slot titles, Butterfly Staxx 2 takes everything that was mystical about the original and turns it up to 11, a slot that is mobile compatible so you can take it pretty much everywhere with you! In terms of layout, 5 reels and 40 paylines await you in this enchanted forest — if you are a fan of butterflies and other whimsical things in your online slot gaming then definitely check out Butterfly Staxx 2!

Imperial Riches

Get a taste of the orient in Imperial Riches, released in September of this year, featuring 5 reels and 15 paylines with a rather generous return to player percentage at 96.88%! Ambient is a word we’d definitely use to describe this one, with gardens, ponds and exotic fish all waiting for you with each spin spun. Practically anyone can pick up this slot and master it, which is why we consider it a must-play for 2019 for you novices out there!

The Wolfs Night

What goes bump in the night? That is something you’ll come to learn courtesy of The Wolfs Night from NetEnt, released in October of all months, just in time for Halloween. You’ll be howling all the way to the bank courtesy of 5 reels and 10 paylines. Like the other slots in our list here, you will be able to take The Wolfs Night on the road with you as it is a mobile compatible game. We love scary slots, and so should you!

Fortune Rangers

NetEnt are clearly excited for the release of Cyberpunk as the art style and colours used in Fortune Rangers is definitely ripped from a futuristic setting. Released in October, Fortune Rangers is a 5 reel by 76 line sort of game, one that is packed full of action-orientated surprises for you to uncover. Fans of anime will definitely find something worth playing in Fortune Rangers that’s for sure, just remember there is an actual world outside.