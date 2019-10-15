As there are numerous sports betting sites, it can be hard to find the ones which offer a safe and fun experience. Punters who are unsure about which sportsbook they can trust can head to super betting sites. On the website, you can find detailed reviews of virtual bookmakers that cover different sporting events, present generous bonuses to their members and offer some of the best odds.

If you are new to sports betting, you can learn more about it by visiting SuperBettingSites. On the website, there is a brief history of sports betting, the betting laws in different countries, important betting terms, strategies that expert punters are using. With the help of the information you will come across on the website, you can quickly become an expert and enjoy more fruitful and exciting sports betting online.

In addition to the different sections dedicated to popular sports, at SuperBettingSites, you will also come across a page dedicated to Ballon d’Or winners. This is an annual award that is given to footballers who have proven to be the best during the past year. The first time a player was given this prestigious prize was in 1956. On the websites, you can see all of the winners that have won the accolade ever since then.

Thanks to the infographic that SuperBettingSites has provided, you can see all of the Golden Ball winners in chronological order. There is also general information about each winner and you can also read more about the season that has brought every player the Ballon d’Or award.