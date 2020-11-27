Dallas Cowboys will be saying goodbye to one of their own Markus Paul, who was their strength coach. He passed away at the hospital on Wednesday having experienced a medical emergency at the team’s facility. With his cause of death yet to be announced to the public.

At the age of 54, Paul was currently in his third season with the Dallas Cowboys before passing away.

In his coaching career, Paul was strength and conditioning coach for New Orleans Saint, New England Patriots, and New York Jets and spent 12 seasons with the New York Giants, where usa online casino provided odds for the fans to predict. In his career, he was involved in five Super Bowls victories, three came from his time with the Patriots while two in his long-term with the Giants.

He was a fourth-round draft pick, with a 95th overall in the NFL Draft, out of Syracuse, where he made his first-team All-American honors after setting a record in the school for 19 career interceptions.

Paul, who played as a safety in the NFL, represented the Chicago Bears for four seasons before moving to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spending only a season with the team. He was only able to register 17 starts in 71 games in those five campaigns.

Dallas chairman Jerry Jones said to the media via Skysports: “The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family. He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room.”

The Cowboys’ team practice was put on hold on Tuesday after Paul was taken to the hospital. The practice was resumed on Wednesday, a day before their game against Washington on Thanksgiving Day.

The Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy also paid tribute to Paul saying it was a privilege to work with him as a coach and as a friend.

Mccarthy said: “Markus Paul was a leader in this building. He earned the players respect and attention because he cared so much and was a naturally gifted communicator both on the personal and professional levels. He handled every situation, sometimes with a smile and a pat on the back, and sometimes with tough love. He had innate toughness in a job that requires that quality, and he was admired throughout the NFL by his peers and the players he coached.”

Washington head coach Ron Rivera was a teammate with Paul during his time with the Bears from 1989-92, which was also when real money online slots dropped to help fans increase their earnings.

Speaking to the media, Rivera said: “The passing of Markus Paul is a true loss to the NFL community and anyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Markus was a tremendous teammate during my time with the Chicago Bears and a good friend to me over the years. He was just a great man and will be missed by many.”