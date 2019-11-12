Except when it comes to corrugated material, Baltimore residents are going to pay a little more for metal roofing than they would a shingle roof. While that may be the bottom line in terms of pricing, there are many benefits to making this decision. Let’s examine more closely the cost of a metal roof in Baltimore and why you might want to go that route.

Let’s just be blunt right from the very beginning. On average, the price range for a metal roof is anywhere between $10,500 and $15,000. Naturally, there are various material choices in terms of the types of metal roofing, and homes are different sizes. There are certainly other factors, too, including which company you hire to handle the installation.

Some companies like roof repair baltimore offer discounts, so be aware of that as you talk with different contractors to iron out the details. You can look at the pricing for a metal roof on a per square foot basis, too. This will help you figure out exactly how much you can expect to pay for your home specifically.

You know the square footage of your home, but you need to determine the square footage of your roof so that you can do those calculations. The contractor you hire is going to calculate everything for you, but you want to know what to expect ahead of time in terms of pricing. That way you can be sure that a metal roof is in your wheelhouse in terms of affordability.

While the installation of a metal roof is more costly than opting for shingles, that is just the initial investment. Keep in mind that metal roofs can last much longer. All things considered, including maintenance, it’s possibly that a metal roof can actually save you money. They also can up the value on your home.

Using the same guidelines as earlier regarding average sizes of homes and their roofs, let’s put out there that the average cost of a a new shingle roof is about $9,000. That means you’re not getting much of an initial discount. Yes, a few grand on up to five grand is a lot of money, but again, think about what you get when you opt to spend a little more cash for the metal roof.

More and more residents of Baltimore are searching out premium roofing products. That doesn’t mean you have to get the most expensive metal roof put on your home. You don’t necessarily have to opt for corrugated metal either. Find the right roof somewhere in between, a metal roof that could last you anywhere from 25 to 50 years.

Think about how nice it’s going to be hearing the rain pitter patter on your new metal roof. It is a relaxing sound that many people enjoy. Think about upping the resale value of your home. Consider it will be many years before you have to replace the roof again. Is investing in a metal roof worth it, or do you want to choose a different material?