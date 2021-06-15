The Jacksonville Jaguars got what they hope to be their franchise QB for the immediate and at least medium-term future.

Trevor Lawrence was one of the highest regarded high school football prospects ever. That didn’t change much as a college prospect heading towards a career in the NFL. He seemingly has it all, the height, the speed, the arm, the accuracy, and the poise.

He went undefeated his freshman year and led the Clemson Tigers to a National Title. In his three years at Clemson, Lawrence threw for 10,098 yards, 90 TDs on just 17 INTs, and rushed for 943 yards and 18 TDs. In his short time there, he lost two games, the Sugar Bowl and the Championship Game in 2021. His wins set the career QB wins record at Clemson. And now the Jacksonville Jaguars have high hopes that he’ll lead them to some title showdowns.

Will Trevor Lawrence Start Right Away?

It looks like if things progress like they currently are in OTAs, Trevor Lawrence should be the immediate starter come September. He’ll have Gardner Minshew backing him up. That said, analysts and former QBs are saying that his road won’t be all peaches and cream. He has a lot of adjustments to make to play well at the next level.

That said, he won’t be alone as a new star on staff adjusting to life in the NFL. Urban Meyer will bring Lawrence up and attempt to build a talented team that can compete with the best teams in the league.

I have to admit, although a lot of people think that hiring the former Buckeye and one of the winningest football coaches in history—who retired under scandalous circumstances—is risky, I love it. Meyer is a winner, and if anyone can create a “winning environment,” it’s Coach Meyer.

That said, this doesn’t imply instant success for either Lawence or Meyer. The Jags are coming off their worst season ever and they have had just one winning season since 2007. Even with all the changes and new talent coming in, top sportsbooks such as Twinspires list the Jaguars to win around less than half their games this season. They set the OVER/UNDER at just 6. That said, sites like CBS Sports have the OVER as a slight favorite. So, could we see a 7-win season in Jacksonville?

The odds for their season opener against their division rivals, the Houston Texans favor the Jags to win by 3.5. So, starting the season with a win would do wonders to build confidence and moment. Though, we shouldn’t get our hopes. The Houston Texans are the only team on the early lines that the Jags are favored over. They are listed as -4 favorites against the Texans in Week 15 and as a Pick’em (No Favorite) against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. The rest of their season, they are underdogs – even against the disheveled NY Jets.

With this in mind, I don’t expect the Jaguars to reach 6 wins, let alone go over that number. I do think they will get a few, though. And that is the nice thing about being at rock bottom, the only way to go is up.

They have a middling strength of schedule, so it isn’t like they absolutely won’t get 6 wins this year. However, they are working with a new rookie QB, a new Head Coach, and a wholly revamped offense. There will be lots of glitches to work out, and Although I think this team is coming up, my money would be on UNDER 6 wins in the 2021 regular season.

With that said, this is going to be a fun team to watch over the next couple of seasons. A lot of talent is coming in, and come on, Tim Tebow was signed at TE! I can’t wait to see this.