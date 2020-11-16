Blackjack is a fun game where players compare cards handed out by a dealer. This means that each gamer competes against the dealer but not against other players on the table. Since the invention of the game, there have been numerous changes. This is why this article is meant to guide you on how to win at blackjack.

Consider the Table’s Set Limits

Before you can start betting, you need to consider the set maximum and minimum betting limits set per table. This will help you win at blackjack as you need to understand that each table has a fixed limit. You can view the bet limit on the right side of the dealer. Always start with a small number of chips before you can gradually increase. This will help you to reduce the temptation to bet more.

Use the Perks Moderately

Another way you can maximize your wins at blackjack is understanding that casinos will try to lure you into putting more money on the extras than on the table. While some offers are great, it is good to practice moderation. To get things into perspective, ask the valet about guest services or the Player’s Club. This way, you will have a better idea of what you might be interested in, and any other complementary services on offer.

Find a Friendly Dealer

Most likely you have heard that a dealer will make or spoil your casino experience. This is because they are requisite for blackjack. Finding one that is friendly can help you loosen up, avoid being tense and allow you to enjoy yourself. After all, dealers work for tips, meaning that they should treat you well as a waiter or waitress would treat you.

If everything appears right, you can solidify your relationship with the dealer by making an infrequent “toke” bet on their behalf. This is more of a tip, but you can also give them a chip for their friendliness.

Also, remember to be respectful to both the players and the dealer. This way, you can minimize your chances of being shown out of the casino. You will also be able to enhance your betting experience.

Play Basic Strategy

Knowing the correct way to hit, stand, split and double down your hand is crucial. You get to reduce the house edge from 1 to 2 percent to 0.5 percent. Consider this primer:

Stand when your hand is 12-16 when the dealer has 2-6

Always split Aces and 8s

Hot when your hand is 12-16 and the dealer has 7-Ace

Hit or double Aces-6

Double 11 versus the dealer’s 2-10

Don’t Play Insurance

Unless you are counting cards don’t play insurance. This is placing a new bet with other cash depending on whether or not the dealer has a blackjack. With an insurance bet, the house has almost 6 percent advantage over the gamer. And regardless of whether you have the blackjack, you will only win the original bet. If both you and the dealer have a blackjack, there is no win or lose, it’s a push.