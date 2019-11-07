We’re about halfway through the NFL season, but much of the schedule remains, including the NFL Playoffs and the Super Bowl.

If you are a sports bettor or someone interested in wagering on the NFL, there are a lot more betting opportunities left in the year. Here are a few tips to get you started and increase your profits for the rest of the season.

Focus On Key Numbers When Betting Point Spreads

The point spread is the most common betting market in the world. It’s the preferred wager type for NFL and NBA betting markets. If you’re betting on football, you’re most likely wagering on the point spread. However, most sports bettors make a lot of mistakes when betting on point spreads.

It’s important to realize that close to 30% of NFL games have a victory margin between three or seven points. According to Sportingcharts.com the top three most common margins of victory are 3 points (15.67%), 7 points (9.67%) and 10 points (6.03%). This is somewhat unsurprising as 3 and 7 are the points for field goals and touchdowns. We can give ourselves a big advantage if we can get on the right side of these numbers on the point spreads.

That means looking for odds at:

-2.5 or +3.5

-6.5 and +7.5

Even 3 or 7 is okay, but we should especially try and avoid laying -7.5 or -3.5. It’s not that you should never place bets on these numbers, but they should generally be avoided.

Understanding key numbers in point spread betting will have better off than the average NFL bettor.

Use Offshore Betting Sites

Many states have decided to regulate and tax sports betting. Some have opened sportsbooks at casinos, as well as online. However, offshore betting sites are by far superior to state-regulated sites.

The software and experience are far better at offshore sportsbooks, but that’s not all there is!

The odds are more competitive. There are more bonuses and far more betting products. It is a much better experience all around.

In some states, the taxes are so high that the odds are nearly unbeatable even for the best sports bettors in the world. This is especially true when it comes to Live Betting markets, where the interface is extremely poor compared to offshore sportsbooks.

At present, regulated sportsbooks are hiring people that have no idea how to build sports betting software. Offshore sites are still the best options.

Bet Propositions

Everyone hears about the crazy proposition bets for the Super Bowl, but few bettors realize these bets have value all year long. Prop bets have much lower betting limits than sides and totals.

NFL player and team props offer bettors extra profit potential for those that follow the game closely and know what to look. They are also a great bankroll builder for new sports bettors.

Sportsbooks offer props because of their popularity among the masses. But they can’t track them nearly as well or devote as much time as they do for sides and totals, where a lot more money is wagered making these markets are a lot softer and more exploitable.

Usually users can only bet a maximum amount of $500 on propositions, but these markets are available at most online betting sites and local bookies. There is hidden value in betting on props. So make sure to look over the betting lines each week.

About the Author

Editor-in-Chief / Sports Writer & Analyst

@SBS_Authority

Email: Joe@SafestBettingSites.com\

Joseph Falchetti is the author of the blog, most picks, and the majority of content on Safest Betting Sites. Joe has an extensive background as a writer and gambler of all types. He was a professional poker player and sports bettor for eight years until he decided to make the switch to writing sports gambling content, especially about NFL football betting, after the Black Friday seizures against PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker in April 2011.