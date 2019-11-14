Athletic superstars are coming up at a rapid pace as they stun the world with their mind-blowing performances aided by performance-enhancing drugs manufactured by some anabolic steroid drugs company. The bewildering performance of some athletes drives fans ecstatic who cannot believe the quickness, strength, and agility of these sportsmen who perform like superhumans. Unfortunately, the fame and fortune might be quite short-lived as many super performers have experienced when they face the broad side of the law that leads to suspension and ban that jeopardize their careers. As commercialization of sports offer huge rewards that run into millions of dollars of prizes and contracts, it is attracting more and more sportspeople towards performance enhancing drugs that can turn an average performer to a super performer.

A calculated risk

It will be hard to believe that athletes who use drugs or steroids do it ignorantly because they start using drugs under the guidance of someone who knows the consequences very well. However, this does not mean that steroids are for everyone because only those who have in them the ability of high performance can benefit from it. Moreover, there is a tradeoff between the risks and rewards, and often athletes take a calculated risk when they start using the drugs. Therefore, it leaves no room for giving any benefit of the doubt to athletes who feign ignorance and seek pardon for using prohibitive substances.

From steroids to human growth hormones to amphetamines, a wide range of performance enhancing drugs are prohibited for sportspeople. But there are ways to escape testing by using various masking methods, which often inspire to try out the drugs which can catapult them to the pinnacle of fame, glory, and wealth.

Performance booster

Performance enhancing drugs live up to the name. It undoubtedly improves performance, although the degree varies according to the individual capabilities of users. Most sportspeople need to build a splendid physique that becomes a powerhouse of strength by enhancing the testosterone level and muscle mass very quickly for which they turn to steroids and allied hormones. Steroids can help with recovery from workouts as it quickly recovers the muscles from damage and fatigue, which happens during workout sessions and allow athletes to work harder for longer hours without the risk of overtraining. Some athletes often relish the aggressive feeling that some steroids impart in users as it turns them more competitive by raising fear among competitors.

Side effects of steroids

Side effects of steroids are quite visible, and some users can have serious health issues in the long run. Maintaining the perfect dosage is critically important to avoid the dangers of exceeding the limit of medically safe doses. Men may experience baldness, shrunken testicles, pronounced breasts, impotence, and infertility as well as liver abnormalities, tendinitis, aggressive behavior, high blood pressure, psychiatric disorders, and more.

The use of anti-estrogens can help to camouflage the signs that tell about the use of anabolic steroids by blocking the estrogen receptors of the body so that athletes can protect their bodies while on steroids.

The usefulness of steroids for athletes

Steroids are drugs that have a range of medical applications in the treatment of low levels of testosterone, the male hormone. It helps to regain muscle loss. Steroids help to build bigger and stronger bodies and even turn users more aggressive. They help to build muscles faster and allow muscle cells to produce more protein, which leads to building stronger and bigger muscles. Some steroids help to retain lean muscles while cutting down on fat. Steroids are available for oral administration in the form of tablets and even injectables.

Testing for steroid

Steroids boost the testosterone level in the blood, which contributes to enhanced performance, and testing urine samples can reveal the testosterone level, which, if too high, is indicative of steroid use. Under normal conditions, the body maintains a balance between testosterone and epitestosterone in the ratio of 1:1. Injectable steroids remain in the body for 3-4 months. If the ratio of testosterone, when tested for steroids, is 4 times that of epitestosterone, then it proves the use of steroids without any doubt. This is the standard set by the World Anti-Doping Agency or WADA.

Masking steroids

When someone engages in an unlawful act, it is normal to try to conceal it from others by using some technique. Usually, athletes who use performance enhancing drugs take recourse to masking by using a wide variety of drugs capable of covering or masking steroid use. Diuretics that increase urination are the most prevalent drugs that remove the markers of steroids and other drugs in urine samples, and NFL players use it widely. However, using diuretics is like choosing a new evil to hide another because it has its own set of side effects ranging from seizures, hypertension, and dehydration to gout.

Why use amphetamines?

Although steroids are mostly named in connection with performance enhancing drugs, there are some other stimulating drugs that athletes use depending on the sports discipline. The use of Adderall, an amphetamine used for the treatment of ADHD, is prevalent in the sports world due to its ability to enhance eye-hand coordination, concentration, focus, and acceleration. Adderall stimulates the central nervous system and helps patients who have ADHD remain calm, focus, and improve concentration.

Detecting amphetamines

It takes about two to three hours for the effects of amphetamines to peak with the action starting within half an hour of ingestion. When sportsmen undergo drug testing during a competition, chances of detecting amphetamines are quite high. By using GC/MS technology, it is possible to detect the drug within 2-4 days of its use.

Penalties

When detected for banned substances, sportspeople usually face suspension, which is the lowest level of penalty. It can lead to a longer ban depending on the instances of violation of the doping laws and the regulation of the specific sport.

As marginal improvement in performance can turn sportsmen into millionaires and billionaires, the use of banned substances keeps growing. Positive drug tests are more prevalent in sports today, which indicates the growing use of banned substances.