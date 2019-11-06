Ole Gunna Solskjaer’s Manchester United have endured their worst start to a season since 1989/90, causing many to call for the Norwegian to be axed from his throne at Old Trafford. Which is quite painful for a lot of football fans all over the world.

What these critics often fail to remember is that Alex Ferguson was in charge during that bleak spell; he went on to become the most decorated manager in Premier League history, meaning all is not lost for Solskjaer as he deserves more patience and trust from those who have the power to push him out of the United front door.

Credited, three games in all competitions without tasting victory left a sour feeling around the club: a draw against a fellow disarrayed team, Arsenal, was proceeded by 0-0 away to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, topped off by a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James Park.

The international break provided a welcome buffer for Solskjaer to regroup and rethink his strategy. Liverpool would be their next opponents, with very few favouring United to get anything from the game. As it turned out, Solskjaer got his tactics and formation spot on, denying Jurgen Klopp’s usually dominative performance, unlucky not to take all three points from the afternoon’s affair.

This should be extremely pleasing for United fans, as it demonstrates Solskjaer’s willingness to adapt to an opposition, rather than entirely focus on playing one generic way. Not often has a 1-1 draw at the Theatre of Dreams gained so much plaudits, but the Red Devils need to accept that they cannot rule over teams anymore like they did under Ferguson.

This same 3-4-2-1 formation was deployed in the 1-0 win over Partizan Belgrade and expect it to be used more frequently from here on out. This modification has almost been thrown upon Solskjaer, due to the list of absentees that has been dealt over the course of the campaign. Here highlights the resourcefulness of the United boss and with the likes of Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial part of the returnees, the side should only strengthen over time.

United also pride themselves on giving youth a chance in the senior set up, a trait that was enforced by Ferguson, respected by Louis van Gaal and continued now by the current man in charge. Buying Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, both 21-years of age, signalled Solskjaer’s need to energise his ageing dressing room by promoting up and coming talent. Similarly, he has emphasised the impressive academy set up at his disposal, handing Mason Greenwood his league debut back in March along with further appearances this term.

Finally, despite their lack of goals, Solskjaer has solidified his backline through the additions of Wan-Bissakka and Harry Maguire, conceding just nine in the league: only Liverpool, Leicester and Sheffield United have conceded fewer. As long as they become more productive at the opposite end of the field, United should gradually regain confidence in themselves and in Solskjaer’s judgement.

